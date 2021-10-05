Cody Rhodes on the significance of CM Punk and Bryan Danielson joining AEW

The significance of the AEW debuts of CM Punk and Bryan Danielson is not lost on Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes recently sat down with Brian Jones of Pop Culture to discuss all things AEW. When asked about CM Punk signing with the company, Rhodes compared it to WCW Bash at the Beach in 1996 when the nWo was officially formed.

"I think you're looking at really a flashpoint in wrestling history, the day that Punk returned in the United Center," Cody Rhodes said. "I had texted one of the guys who format the show, and I said, you should be proud of yourself. You're formatting the most important show since Bash at the Beach, and everyone should know the Bash at the Beach I'm referring to, and really that was so special.

"Every wrestler wants to be in that spot. To hear that crowd that way, and seven years his audience had waited, and to be in his home and the ice cream and just the synergy and the love. I really enjoyed the steam, the look in his eyes; we walked out and saw not just his fans, but what the AEW fans look like. It's changed our business; he's broke every record there was."

Cody Rhodes calls Bryan Danielson the last wrestler to get over on his own organically

Cody Rhodes also had great things to say about "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson, asserting that he, along with Punk, will have an incredibly positive impact on the AEW locker room.

"It was a flashpoint to have Bryan," Cody Rhodes said. "The last star who organically kind of got over on his own, culminating at WrestleMania 30, when that happened to have them, but having them is one thing, holding them and their passions manifesting on the screen will be the ticket.

"I'm confident that both of them will just continue to be massive, massive pieces of our business and great examples for the locker room, because they're top guys, they're top guys in reality, in presentation, in work ethic. That is only going to bring up everybody who surrounds them. And that is the job now for anyone who has any modicum of fame, is to reach your hand down and bring up. And, I look forward to what they do with us and helping them in any way I can."

