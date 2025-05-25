Cody Rhodes suddenly namedropped during AEW Double or Nothing 2025

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes was mentioned recently during the AEW Double or Nothing Pre-Show. Rhodes was one of the company's EVPs who left his mark, and a piece of history featuring him was discussed.
AEW was launched in 2019, and Double or Nothing was the company's first pay-per-view. This featured several blockbuster matches, including a brother vs. brother match between The American Nightmare and Dustin Rhodes. Cody ended up winning, but not without an overwhelming level of violence, which left both men in a pool of each other's blood.
During the Buy-In pre-show, Alex Marvez was backstage with the Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara) ahead of their AEW Tag Team Title match against The Hurt Business. Marvez asked Dustin about his contest with his brother Cody Rhodes that happened six years ago, and whether tonight could feature the same amount of violence.
The Natural responded and looked ready for any scenario. He wanted Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin to bring it on and hurt him as much as possible. He mentioned seeing and experiencing his fair share of everything, and nothing could faze him.
Cody Rhodes' match with Dustin is one of the most iconic matches in the company's history, and it is interesting to see this often being mentioned.