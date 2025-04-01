Cody Rhodes surprisingly references AEW during heated segment with John Cena on WWE RAW

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made a rare AEW reference during his latest promo segment with John Cena on RAW. Since then, fans on the internet have been talking about the exchange.

On RAW, Cody Rhodes and John Cena came face-to-face for the third week in a row ahead of their Undisputed WWE Title showdown in the main event of WrestleMania 41. Most fans were not satisfied with their segment last week. However, Cena and Rhodes delivered an epic promo battle in London, taking some huge shots at each other.

In the middle of a fiery promo, The American Nightmare made an AEW reference. Rhodes referred to All Elite Wrestling as the company that he created, recalling his run in the Tony Khan-led promotion. The second-generation wrestler said, "I got booed in a company I created," asking Cena to make fun of the same.

While there has been a lot of discourse regarding Cody Rhodes referring to AEW as the company he created, it is partially true. In 2019, Rhodes, along with other top stars such as The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and more, was a founding member of All Elite Wrestling.

Rhodes was also one of the EVPs of the company before he eventually left in 2022 and made his game-changing return to WWE. It will be interesting to see if the Tony Khan-led promotion responds to the SmackDown star's reference in some form.

John Cena got laid out in possibly his last appearance before WrestleMania 41

While the segment featuring John Cena this week on RAW was special, it was also Cena's last advertised appearance before WrestleMania 41. After a heated war of words, Rhodes managed to infuriate Cena. The 16-time WWE World Champion attempted to attack his rival before being taken out with a Cross Rhodes.

It remains to be seen if John Cena manages to capture his 17th WWE World Title at 'Mania.

