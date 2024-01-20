Cody Rhodes unexpectedly makes a big statement about his AEW run

Since joining WWE in 2022, Cody Rhodes has been at the top of his game. While Rhodes couldn't finish his story against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, he has still managed to captivate audiences and become one of the biggest faces in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, the one factor that led Rhodes to this success was the time he spent in AEW. At the Jacksonville-based promotion, Rhodes rebuilt himself and became a top superstar. Recently, The American Nightmare wrote about his run with AEW on social media.

On X, Cody Rhodes quote-tweeted a fan who shared a video of Rhodes' last promo in AEW. This promo from Rhodes took place two years ago to the day and was highly controversial among AEW fans at the time.

Reacting to the video, Rhodes mentioned he was grateful he got to say goodbye with this promo and with his match against Sammy Guevara the next week, which saw him drop the TNT Championship in his last appearance for the Jacksonville-based promotion:

"I’ll always feel privileged that I got to say goodbye with these words and the match that followed. Very fun/wild crowd and a fond memory."

Expand Tweet

Since leaving AEW, Cody Rhodes has been able to continue his momentum and live up to being a great face. It will be interesting to see if he is able to win his first World Championship in the Stamford-based promotion.

AEW star wants Cody Rhodes to main-event WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns

After a disappointing loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, many fans are hoping that Cody Rhodes faces The Tribal Chief once again at WrestleMania 40. One such person who wants The American Nightmare to get another shot at Reigns is Cody's older brother, AEW star Dustin Rhodes.

During a chat with Sports Illustrated, Dustin mentioned that if Cody does not main-event against Reigns at WrestleMania again, he would be angry. While Dustin agreed that Reigns facing The Rock might be good business, he added that WrestleMania 40 is Cody's moment. Dustin said:

"I hope Cody’s in the main event spot against Roman," said Rhodes. "Or it’s going to be The Rock. If it is The Rock, I’m p***ed–this is Cody’s time. He is becoming the face of the company, and it’s paying off. But I get it. If it is The Rock, it’s still good business. I understand that there are a lot of people who love seeing The Rock. But I still think it’s Cody’s moment."

While a large number of people want to see Cody face Roman Reigns, the potential rematch has been in doubt since The Rock teased a bout with The Tribal Chief. It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.