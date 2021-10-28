Cody Rhodes to face former WWE US Champion next week on AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes will take on former WWE United States champion Andrade El Idolo next week on AEW Dynamite. The match was announced during the latest episode of Dynamite after Rhodes and PAC brawled with El Idolo and Malakai Black.

First, the former TNT Champion told a hostile crowd that he had done a lot for AEW, and while turning heel would be an easy path to take, he refused to do it. This statement drew even more boos from the crowd until Andrade El Idolo interrupted the AEW executive

The former NXT Champion proceeded to mock Cody Rhodes by pointing out that the fans don't like him, even though he's a babyface. Once El Idolo entered the ring, the lights went out and Malakai Black appeared.

The Dutchman and El Idolo then attacked Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes until PAC rushed to the ring and sent the heels running up the ramp to conclude the segment.

Shortly after this brawl, Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo was announced for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Will Cody Rhodes ever turn heel in AEW?

On Wednesday, Cody Rhodes openly refused to turn to the dark side, though fans in attendance continue to boo him more often than not. The American Nightmare stated that turning heel would make things too easy for him. Still, it seems like a heel turn is inevitable for the former champion.

Cody Rhodes' character has evolved a lot from his early AEW days, when he was the biggest babyface in the company. His current status could be likened to that of John Cena during during the Rise Above Hate storyline in WWE. During this run, despite Cena's efforts to be the beloved hero, many fans booed him every step of the way.

At this point, Rhodes is seemingly determined to maintain his role as a face, and time will tell whether he eventually turns heel.

Are you excited to see Cody Rhodes face Andrade El Idolo? Sound off below.

