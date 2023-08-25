Cody Rhodes' wife Brandi Rhodes reacts to the passing of Windham Rotunda (aka Bray Wyatt)

Brandi Rhodes, former AEW star and wife of the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, was the latest to send a heartfelt message to Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) and his family.

The WWE Superstar shockingly passed away earlier today at the age of 36, following some battles with life-threatening health conditions. He previously took time away from the family to have himself treated but sadly passed away reportedly due to a heart attack.

Taking to Twitter, Rhodes had a simple but great message for the Rotunda family, as she wished them condolences and supported them during this challenging time.

"My heart hurts for the Rotunda family," she wrote.

Her husband, Cody Rhodes, sent in his tribute message around the same time, which can be found here.

Bray's legacy as one of the most iconic and creative members of WWE will forever be etched in its history. Just hearing from the people he worked with or the people who watched him within the industry, you can easily see he made a name for himself.

We at Sportskeeda would like to extend our condolences and prayers to Bray Wyatt's family and friends.

