Cody's response to Shaq, 8-Man Tag Team match announced for next week's AEW Dynamite

The lineup for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite has been announced, in what is a stacked card from top to bottom.

As per FITE's official Twitter handle, next week's AEW Dynamite will feature a singles contest pitting Eddie Kingston against Lance Archer. Additionally, Cody will finally respond to Shaq's comments. Further, we have Dax Harwood vs. Jungle Boy in another singles match. To cap it all off, there's going to be a multi-man match with The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers taking on The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Sliver, and Alex Reynolds).

Check out the tweet below for the full match card:

AEW's partnership with IMPACT seems to be catching a lot of eyeballs

Ever since AEW kicked off its partnership with IMPACT, fans have been paying close attention to what Tony Khan and company have in store for them. It all began when Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley for the AEW World title, and it was announced that the answer to his actions would be given on IMPACT, on Tuesday. The Good Brothers are the current IMPACT World Tag Team Champions. It will certainly be a must-watch affair with the duo teaming up with AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, next week.

Cody and Shaq's saga has been going on for a while, and no concrete developments have happened with the same for some time now. Fans can't wait to hear what Cody has to say about Shaq, with many speculating that the AEW EVP will plant the seeds for a match down the line.

Last year, Shaq had teased a match with Cody, in an interview with The Athletic:

“I’d love to fight Cody. Write it. Print it. Text it to him. Call AEW up and tell them.”

Catch all the action on AEW Dynamite on TNT, next Wednesday!