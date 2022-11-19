"Cody's [Rhodes] ego got in the way" - Twitter enraged over not witnessing first-time-ever dream match between WWE RAW Superstar and former AEW World Champion

The dream matchup between WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and a former AEW World Champion recently gained the attention and approval of fans.

The bout graphic was randomly generated on Twitter, which got fans talking. It featured WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes going up against Hangman Adam Page. The two stars have surprisingly never faced each other in the ring, despite working together in AEW for a considerable period of time.

Cody Rhodes is currently a part of Triple H's roster, whereas Hangman Page has remained in the Jacksonville-based Promotion. Both stars have proven their in-ring capability more than enough, with Rhodes fighting an intense match against Seth Rollins while injured and Hangman going toe-to-toe against the likes of Jon Moxley.

Fans reacted excitedly to the dream match, flooding the comments with enthusiastic messages.

Joe Caputo @capppyboii



The story telling @IWCBookingBot The past heart and soul vs the currentThe story telling @IWCBookingBot The past heart and soul vs the currentThe story telling 😱

Devs Alazraki 🇲🇽 @AlazrakiDevs @IWCBookingBot This could have happened perfectly but Cody preferred to wrestle with QT Marshal @IWCBookingBot This could have happened perfectly but Cody preferred to wrestle with QT Marshal

Señor Frijole @Carlitonsp @IWCBookingBot I'm really surprised this didn't happen, but I guess Cody's mission to stop getting boo'd prevented him from working with the more "Pure" Babyfaces AEW made. @IWCBookingBot I'm really surprised this didn't happen, but I guess Cody's mission to stop getting boo'd prevented him from working with the more "Pure" Babyfaces AEW made.

Apollo @Apollo3x1 @IWCBookingBot It's such a shame this never happened @IWCBookingBot It's such a shame this never happened

coolguysince01 @coolguysinceO1 @IWCBookingBot This should’ve been AEWs top program right now if Cody and Punks egos didn’t get in the way. @IWCBookingBot This should’ve been AEWs top program right now if Cody and Punks egos didn’t get in the way.

@𝕃𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕣🃏 @Circlelancer @coolguysinceO1 @IWCBookingBot cody’s ego got in the way because he wanted to go live out his lifelong dream and make money for his family? @coolguysinceO1 @IWCBookingBot cody’s ego got in the way because he wanted to go live out his lifelong dream and make money for his family?

With the two stars now in different promotions, the chances of them facing off are rather slim. It remains to be seen if they will ever find themselves battling each other in the future.

Cody Rhodes suffered a severe injury shortly after joining WWE

Cody Rhodes was out with a torn pectoral muscle in early June. However, through pure guts and drive, The American Nightmare delivered a five-star performance in an incredible Hell in a Cell bout with Seth Rollins.

The damage was rather severe, and the audience fell silent as Rhodes exposed his bruises. He was booted from RAW the next night when Rollins assaulted him and aggravated his injuries.

Although he managed to pull off an intense match, he is currently recovering away from the active scene. High-grade torn pectoral muscles often require six to nine months to heal. Hence, Rhodes is expected to be out of the ring for the rest of the year.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see when the American Nightmare will be back in action.

Do you want to see a match between WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and AEW star Hangman Adam Page? Sound off in the comments below!

