Colt Cabana reveals forgotten AEW star is amongst the funniest backstage: "A real underrated one" (Exclusive)

AEW star Colt Cabana is an important talent for the promotion as he also helps in coaching the talent. He recently spoke about the funniest stars in the promotion and named The Butcher as the most underrated one.

In professional wrestling, many stars play a serious tough guy on television but backstage, they are considered as some of the nicest or funniest people. AEW star Colt Cabana recently revealed some interesting names who loved comedy and were fun to be around.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Colt Cabana was asked about the funniest member in the AEW locker room. The former Dark Order member named Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Harley Cameron but called The Butcher as one of the funniest people. Colt also clarified that within the Dark Order, he will always be the funniest one and not John Silver.

"Yeah, there's a lot of like, you know, Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor. A real underrated one is the Butcher. The Butcher is very funny. He's a funny man. Loves comedy. But, there's Harley Cameron's sister, Hayley Williams. Harley Cameron is a very silly girl and she's been doing the comedy shows with us. We call her a ham. Of course, RJ City tries to be, he tries. Bless his little heart. John Silver likes to think that he was the funny guy in Dark Order. And just let it be known that Colt Cabana was always the funny guy in the Dark Order." [2:32-3:31]

AEW star Colt Cabana on modern-day comedy wrestlers

In the same interview, Colt Cabana spoke about modern-day comedy wrestlers and named Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks as among the best to do it. He also mentioned The Very Nice Very Evil, Danhausen as an example of a good comedic wrestler currently in the business.

"I don't know if I know the answer to that. Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks. Who is good at that? I don't know. Danhausen of course." [2:00-2:28]

Kenny Omega will challenge Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Title at the Revolution PPV event. The fans will have to wait and see if The Cleaner wins the gold.

