Top AEW star threatens to make Bryan Danielson "eat his words"

Colt Cabana recently sent out a stern message to Bryan Danielson ahead of their singles match on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

The American Dragon seemingly turned heel on last Wednesday's episode, where he confronted the newly-crowned AEW Champion Hangman Page. The two will square off in a dream match with the title on the line sometime in the future. After the segment, Danielson also defeated Evil Uno, displaying his vicious evil side.

Taking to Twitter, Uno's Dark Order stablemate, Colt Cabana, replied to a post by AEW's official Twitter account promoting the match between him and Danielson. Cabana tweeted that he vows to make Danielson "eat his words" and, hilariously enough, even a Chicago Dog after defeating him:

Though there's little chance Colt Cabana could get an upset win over Danielson, he could certainly push the former WWE Superstar to his limits. Since both stars are veterans of the wrestling business, Chicago fans can be assured of a fun and back-and-forth contest.

What else is scheduled for this week's AEW Dynamite?

In addition to Danielson vs. Cabana, AEW has booked a few more intriguing clashes for the Wednesday night show.

Hometown boy, CM Punk, would be in action against The Factory's leader, QT Marshall. It will be Punk's seventh singles match in AEW. He's expected to pick an easy win this time around.

A star-studded eight-man tag team match pitting Cody Rhodes, PAC, and Lucha Bros against Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, and FTR is also scheduled for Dynamite.

Lastly, Jamie Hayter will square off against Thunder Rosa in the TBS Championship Tournament's quarterfinals. The winner would meet Jade Cargill in the semi-finals. Here's the card for this week's AEW Dynamite:

CM Punk vs. QT Marshall Bryan Danielson vs. Evil Uno Cody Rhodes, PAC, and Lucha Bros vs. Malkaia Black, Andrade El Idolo, and FTR Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa (AEW TBS Tournament Quarterfinals)

