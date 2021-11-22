×
Create
Notifications

Top AEW star threatens to make Bryan Danielson "eat his words"

Bryan Danielson on an episode of AEW Dynamite
Bryan Danielson on an episode of AEW Dynamite
Arpit Shrivastava
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Nov 22, 2021 11:10 AM IST
News

Colt Cabana recently sent out a stern message to Bryan Danielson ahead of their singles match on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

The American Dragon seemingly turned heel on last Wednesday's episode, where he confronted the newly-crowned AEW Champion Hangman Page. The two will square off in a dream match with the title on the line sometime in the future. After the segment, Danielson also defeated Evil Uno, displaying his vicious evil side.

Taking to Twitter, Uno's Dark Order stablemate, Colt Cabana, replied to a post by AEW's official Twitter account promoting the match between him and Danielson. Cabana tweeted that he vows to make Danielson "eat his words" and, hilariously enough, even a Chicago Dog after defeating him:

I'll RE-TITLE this...No. 1 Division 1A Pro Wrestling Athlete @COLTCABANA vows to "make @bryandanielson eat his words....and a Chicago Dog" THIS WEDNESDAY on a SOLD OUT #AEWDynamite from Chicago LIVE at 8ET/5PT on TNT! twitter.com/AEW/status/146…

Though there's little chance Colt Cabana could get an upset win over Danielson, he could certainly push the former WWE Superstar to his limits. Since both stars are veterans of the wrestling business, Chicago fans can be assured of a fun and back-and-forth contest.

What else is scheduled for this week's AEW Dynamite?

In addition to Danielson vs. Cabana, AEW has booked a few more intriguing clashes for the Wednesday night show.

Hometown boy, CM Punk, would be in action against The Factory's leader, QT Marshall. It will be Punk's seventh singles match in AEW. He's expected to pick an easy win this time around.

#AEWDynamite is SOLD OUT from Chicago this Wednesday LIVE NATIONWIDE at 8ET/5PT on TNT:-@CMPunk v @QTMarshall-@bryandanielson v @ColtCabana-#CodyRhodes, @BASTARDPAC & #LuchaBros v @malakaiblxck, @AndradeElIdolo & #FTR-TBS Title Tournament: @thunderrosa22 v @jmehytr https://t.co/0oohNxnRbd

A star-studded eight-man tag team match pitting Cody Rhodes, PAC, and Lucha Bros against Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, and FTR is also scheduled for Dynamite.

Lastly, Jamie Hayter will square off against Thunder Rosa in the TBS Championship Tournament's quarterfinals. The winner would meet Jade Cargill in the semi-finals. Here's the card for this week's AEW Dynamite:

  1. CM Punk vs. QT Marshall
  2. Bryan Danielson vs. Evil Uno
  3. Cody Rhodes, PAC, and Lucha Bros vs. Malkaia Black, Andrade El Idolo, and FTR
  4. Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa (AEW TBS Tournament Quarterfinals)

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Do you think Colt Cabana could pull off a massive upset win over Bryan Danielson on this week's AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

Jeff Hardy teases a reunion with his brother Matt in AEW here

Edited by Abhinav Singh
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी