Create

"Come to WWE" - Fans react to rumors of major AEW stars not wanting 8-time world champion in Tony Khan's promotion

By Ojas Kulkarni
Modified Mar 28, 2023 06:59 IST
Tony Khan has expanded his roster of talent
Tony Khan has expanded his roster of talent

Wrestling fans on Twitter are buzzing after reports regarding former world champion CM Punk and his status in Tony Khan's AEW emerged. The latest reports indicate that several top stars in the company don't like Punk, and the majority of the roster doesn't want him back in.

The news comes in the wake of the former WWE world champion's recent rant on Instagram about Jon Moxley's pitch for a short match on Dynamite before their All Out bout. He criticized Moxley for suggesting the match while the former was not medically cleared. He also ripped into Dave Meltzer and Chris Jericho, calling them "liars."

While many fans are still skeptical of the rumors and believe that the former ROH World Champion will eventually come back to AEW, several others believe that this could mark the beginning of his return to WWE.

Check out the reactions below:

Come to WWE @CMPunk twitter.com/wrestlingnewsc…
Omg hes coming back twitter.com/WrestlePurists…
#they need him twitter.com/wrestlepurists…
It’s not up to them twitter.com/wrestlepurists…
@WrestlingNewsCo CM Punk doesn't care lol
@WrestlingNewsCo Wwe stars don’t even want him back
@WrestlingNewsCo EVP's & Jericho then 😏
@WrestlingNewsCo Bring him to wwe https://t.co/HHXcS9KN0V
@WrestlingNewsCo dont drag mjf , mox and kenny to this 👍
@WrestlingNewsCo Thats because Goldberg coming. https://t.co/KQNwUC0YQB

Tony Khan reportedly set to make a decision on CM Punk's AEW future soon

Tony Khan, the President of AEW, has been dealing with backstage issues within his company since last September.

As per Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Khan is likely to be the one to make the decision on whether The Second City Saint returns to AEW or not. Meltzer also stated that The Second City Saint could be on the verge of fully recovering from his triceps injury.

“What it says is that he wants back in. Which we’ve already known, other people have said that too, that he’s looking to get back in. It’s up to Tony [Khan] and Tony’s gonna make a decision at some point. He’s probably just about ready, if not ready already, from the torn triceps, so it is one of those things that he can do soon enough.” [H/T: WrestleTalk]
“What it says is that he wants back in (AEW). Which we’ve already known, other people have said that too, that he’s looking to get back in.It’s up to Tony (Khan) and Tony’s gonna make a decision at some point”- Dave Meltzer on CM Punk(via WOR) https://t.co/Ri9tBbUC6B

It remains to be seen whether a return is on the cards from CM Punk. Despite the rumors, a return would certainly put fans into a frenzy.

Would you like to see CM Punk return to the Tony Khan-led promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...