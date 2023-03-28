"Come to WWE" - Fans react to rumors of major AEW stars not wanting 8-time world champion in Tony Khan's promotion

Wrestling fans on Twitter are buzzing after reports regarding former world champion CM Punk and his status in Tony Khan's AEW emerged. The latest reports indicate that several top stars in the company don't like Punk, and the majority of the roster doesn't want him back in.

The news comes in the wake of the former WWE world champion's recent rant on Instagram about Jon Moxley's pitch for a short match on Dynamite before their All Out bout. He criticized Moxley for suggesting the match while the former was not medically cleared. He also ripped into Dave Meltzer and Chris Jericho, calling them "liars."

While many fans are still skeptical of the rumors and believe that the former ROH World Champion will eventually come back to AEW, several others believe that this could mark the beginning of his return to WWE.

Check out the reactions below:

Michael @MichaelPastz
"The sentiment is he (CM Punk)'s not welcome back. The wrestlers don't want him back ... the vast majority of wrestlers don't want him back.



Maybe 1 or 2 of the top 3rd of the roster would want him back & then there's some younger guys who liked him"

- Wade Keller

(via PWTorch)
Omg hes coming back

Mikeywiththebeats @ranchil_youtube
Wwe stars don't even want him back

Tony Khan reportedly set to make a decision on CM Punk's AEW future soon

Tony Khan, the President of AEW, has been dealing with backstage issues within his company since last September.

As per Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Khan is likely to be the one to make the decision on whether The Second City Saint returns to AEW or not. Meltzer also stated that The Second City Saint could be on the verge of fully recovering from his triceps injury.

“What it says is that he wants back in. Which we’ve already known, other people have said that too, that he’s looking to get back in. It’s up to Tony [Khan] and Tony’s gonna make a decision at some point. He’s probably just about ready, if not ready already, from the torn triceps, so it is one of those things that he can do soon enough.” [H/T: WrestleTalk]

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “What it says is that he wants back in (AEW). Which we’ve already known, other people have said that too, that he’s looking to get back in.



It’s up to Tony (Khan) and Tony’s gonna make a decision at some point”



- Dave Meltzer on CM Punk

(via WOR) “What it says is that he wants back in (AEW). Which we’ve already known, other people have said that too, that he’s looking to get back in.It’s up to Tony (Khan) and Tony’s gonna make a decision at some point”- Dave Meltzer on CM Punk(via WOR) https://t.co/Ri9tBbUC6B

It remains to be seen whether a return is on the cards from CM Punk. Despite the rumors, a return would certainly put fans into a frenzy.

Would you like to see CM Punk return to the Tony Khan-led promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

