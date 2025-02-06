"Complete fabrication" - Former AEW star vehemently refutes rumors of being a WWE leak

A former AEW star was recently accused of leaking the promotion's information to WWE. The said talent denied the allegations.

Jimmy Jacobs worked in the Tony Khan-led promotion as a member of the creative team and as a producer from June 2023 to October 2024. He was also part of WWE between 2015 and 2017.

The 40-year-old star was accused of leaking All Elite Wrestling's sensitive information to WWE. In a recent interview with Mark O'Brien of Bodyslam, he strongly refuted these allegations and defended himself by saying that the rumors were baseless.

“There were people that had this narrative that I was a leak in WWE, which I absolutely 100% was not. It was just a complete fabrication.”

Jacobs also shared that the false accusations had deeply hurt him.

“I still honestly haven’t gotten used to being judged by lies.”

Jimmy Jacobs shares details about his long rides with AEW President Tony Khan

During his AEW stint, Jimmy Jacobs had to travel often and for long hours. Speaking to Bodyslam, he revealed that Tony Khan used to accompany him while driving to the shows. Shockingly, they often listened to Jim Cornette's podcasts while traveling.

"Tony and I would listen to Jim Cornette’s podcasts during those drives, and it became a thing—sometimes we’d agree, sometimes we’d disagree. But what was most important was the passion behind what Cornette said. It was always about respecting the history of wrestling and understanding what makes the business work," said Jacobs.

Despite the rumors, Jacobs has always praised AEW and Khan's professionalism when reflecting on his time in the promotion. The former ROH champion departed All Elite Wrestling in 2024 as the company seemingly aimed to restructure its writing team. He was experiencing burnout before his departure.

Jacobs is currently active on the independent circuit, with his last match coming on January 13, 2025.

