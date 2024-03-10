Condolences to AEW star Jay Lethal

In an unfortunate bit of news, AEW star Jay Lethal's mother has recently passed away.

Lethal is one of the most frequently featured names on All Elite Wrestling's weekly programming. Although his booking has a lot to be desired, considering the career he has had in some other promotions.

Jay Lethal competed in the main event of this week's taped episode of Collision, teaming up with Mark Briscoe and Jeff Jarrett to take on the House of Black in an Atlanta Street Fight. However, his team could not get the job done against Malakai Black's faction.

Shortly after, PWInsider reported that Lethal's mother, Shirley Shipman, passed away on February 29, 2024. It was mentioned that Jay Lethal wore an armband in honor of his mother on the latest edition of AEW Collision. The report stated the following:

"PWInsider.com is extremely saddened to pass on that Shirley Shipman, Jay Lethal's mother passed away on 2/29. Lethal wore an armband in honor of his mother on tonight's edition of AEW Collision." [H/T PWInsider]

Expand Tweet

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our heartfelt condolences to Jay Lethal and his family at this challenging time.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE