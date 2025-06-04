Condolences to AEW star Lio Rush

Lio Rush posted some heartbreaking news on his social media accounts earlier today. The AEW star announced that his dog, Brixton, had passed away.
Rush has had an interesting career journey so far. He competed for several major promotions, including ROH and WWE, and eventually made his way to AEW. The 30-year-old was also affiliated with NJPW at the time. His time with the Tony Khan-led company was brief, and he ultimately stayed with the Japanese promotion instead. However, in 2024, he found his way back to AEW and has been with them since.
On Instagram, Lio Rush revealed that his dog Brixton had passed. He let out all his emotions in his post, talking about how he lost a long-time companion of his who had been with him every step of the way.
"This has been extremely hard for me to process. If you know me, you know how much he meant to me. If you don’t know, this dog was more than a dog. In fact he was more human than most humans I know. He was my kid, my brother, he was my friend, my protector. He’s been here with me through it all. Everytime I think I’m strong enough, I break down in tears thinking about all the memories and all the moments we had. From hotels, to road trips, to moving across the country multiple times. We’ve done it all and see it all together. I loved Brixton so much and everyone who came across him had so much love for him. Rest in peace brix 🐕🐾💔You’ll never be forgotten," Lio wrote.
Lio Rush seems to be content in AEW
During his first stint with the promotion, things didn't go as well, and the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion would eventually depart after merely a year. But after everything was sorted, he eventually signed with them once more.
Lio Rush is one-half of Cru with Action Andretti. The two turned heel after deciding to go on a different path from Top Flight, with whom they were previously affiliated. Last month, he took to X/Twitter to post a simple but bold message: he believed that AEW was better than the rest.
"AEW >" he wrote.
It seems that Lio Rush has found his footing and is in a stable position in his career. However, for now, he must deal with the loss of an important individual in his life.
We at Sportskeeda express our profound condolences to the AEW star.