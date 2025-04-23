AEW star seemingly takes a massive shot at WWE with a one-word message 

AEW's roster currently consists of numerous former WWE stars. This includes Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, and more. While these names have made the company's main event scene glorious, some former WWE wrestlers are also performing well in the midcard and the undercard scene.

AEW star Lio Rush is currently in an alliance with Action Andretti. They are collectively called CRU, which stands for 'crazy, ruthless, and unhinged!' Rush was signed to WWE from 2017 to 2020. His stint there was underwhelming. However, the 30-year-old did hold the now-defunct NXT Cruiserweight Championship once. A few hours ago, Blackheart took a shot at his former employers on X when he claimed that All Elite Wrestling was the top promotion in the world.

"AEW >!" he wrote.

While it can't be said why the AEW star released the above statement, there are a few possibilities. WrestleMania 41, under the creative leadership of Triple H, underdelivered. Additionally, the Stamford-based company has been receiving immense negative publicity lately. Hence, the former WWE star probably expressed himself by posting about the situation. However, this is just speculation, and the exact reason remains unknown.

AEW star Lio Rush expressed his displeasure with WWE after he was released in 2020

In 2020, Lio Rush was released from WWE as part of budget cuts owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Later that year, he was interviewed by the Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast. In this conversation, Rush candidly spoke about his issues with the Stamford-based company and said that, in certain situations, WWE could have done better.

"I’m not gonna say that there weren’t mistakes made by me. I’m sure that even if I was right or wrong, I feel, like, on my part, maybe it could have been handled a little bit differently. I think my feelings with certain situations were right, and I had a right to feel that way." [H/T: EWrestling]

Hopefully, CRU will have a fruitful 2025, and the duo will make a lasting impact in the company's tag team division.

