WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 - Best and Worst - The Rock ruins wrestling; Judgment Day star turns babyface?

WrestleMania 41 is finally in the books, and what a fun weekend it was. Night One was pretty inconsistent, but it featured the best match of the entire event. Meanwhile, Night Two did better on average.

There was a lot to like here, especially early on. A few hiccups nearly halted the momentum of the show, but a lot happened. We got some (not so) big surprises, but what effect did they have on The Show of Shows?

Let's get into it. Here is the best and worst of WrestleMania 41 Night Two.

#3. Best/Worst: A fun surprise, but that's it

It was obvious Randy Orton's WrestleMania 41 match would be a downgrade from what WWE had planned for him and Kevin Owens. However, nobody would have expected it to last only three minutes.

Joe Hendry showing up was a fun surprise, but that's all it was. The TNA World Champion should have been able to last longer against The Viper, even if there was zero chance of him winning. Orton hit him with an RKO to end the match out of nowhere, before giving him respect and, of course, hitting another RKO. Classic Randy.

Hendry should have fared better here, especially considering who else was pitched to face Randy Orton. According to reports, Jeff Hardy almost answered his old rival's open challenge, but WWE ultimately went in another direction.

#2. Worst: Deja vu for The Man

Back with a bang? (Image via WWE.com)

It's always great to see Becky Lynch, especially after she has been gone for almost a year. However, much like her previous return at Allegiant Stadium, this came at the detriment of multiple female stars.

When Lynch returned from maternity leave at SummerSlam 2021, she attacked Carmella and squashed Bianca Belair. This time around, at WrestleMania 41, The Man replaced Bayley and pinned Liv Morgan. This was a disappointment for the Judgment Day member, who has been one of WWE's MVPs of 2025.

We can only hope that The Role Model's removal from her team with Lyra Valkyria is used for a storyline following WrestleMania 41. Could Becky Lynch be revealed as her attacker and turn heel? That wouldn't be the worst move in the world after how she returned and instantly became a Women's Tag Team Champion.

#2. Best: Dirty Dom gets his moment

Babyface turn? (Image via WWE.com)

As we mentioned, the first few matches of WrestleMania 41 Night Two were great. Drew McIntyre defeated Damian Priest in a brutal Sin City Street Fight, and we'll get to more on the other match a bit later, but Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Title victory was also up there.

The Judgment Day member pinned his own teammate, Finn Balor, to get the gold after a fast-paced four-way. Bron Breakker hit an incredible spear on Carlito, but Dirty Dom stole the show. The fans at WrestleMania 41 loved him, potentially hinting at a babyface turn. We will see if that happens in the coming days.

#1. Worst: WrestleMania 41 ends with a whimper

John Cena winning his 17th world championship was always going to be a big moment. However, the way it happened wasn't ideal. After a long match between him and Cody Rhodes, Travis Scott very slowly walked to the ring before helping Cena overcome The American Nightmare.

The Rock was conspicuous by his absence at WrestleMania 41, which should be unforgivable. How do you set up the biggest heel turn in WWE history and decide to skip the payoff to it at the biggest show of the year?

The Final Boss has a horrible habit of starting storylines he has no intention of following through on. The match with Cody Rhodes didn't happen, so helping John Cena beat him would have been a solid alternative. The Rock couldn't even do that and left us with a rapper standing tall at the end of WrestleMania 41. What a shame.

#1. Best: The women steal the show

From a disappointing ending to the perfect start, Night Two of WrestleMania 41 peaked with its opener. Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair challenged IYO SKY, threatening to overshadow the reigning Women's World Champion.

That issue was quickly extinguished, as The Genius of the Sky put on the performance of a lifetime. She belonged in that ring alongside Belair and Ripley, both of whom came very close to winning the Women's World Title.

However, it was SKY who came up on top. She pinned The EST of WWE after breaking up a pin with the Over the Moonsault. Undoubtedly, WrestleMania 41 was her night to shine on the big stage. The only downside is that Bianca Belair's 'Mania undefeated streak is now over. Either way, there is tons of potential for a future main event between her and Rhea Ripley. Their chemistry is incredible.

