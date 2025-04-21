  • home icon
Jeff Hardy's last-minute WWE return canceled - Reports

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Apr 21, 2025 04:57 GMT
Jeff Hardy (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Jeff Hardy (Image Credits: wwe.com)

Jeff Hardy nearly returned to WWE for one night only at WrestleMania 41 Night Two in Las Vegas. A recent report has shed light on scrapped plans for The Charismatic Enigma.

One-half of The Hardy Boyz seemingly burned every bridge with WWE when he walked out of the Stamford-based promotion back in 2022. However, he came back to right a wrong along with his brother, Matt Hardy, in NXT earlier this year, thanks to WWE's ongoing working relationship with TNA. The Hardy Boyz have since wanted to end their careers in their old stomping grounds.

It looks like the wheels were in motion for one-half of The Hardy Boyz to return. Earlier today, Cory Hays of Bodyslam reported that Jeff Hardy's name was thrown out as a possible opponent for Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41.

Of course, the plans fell through, as TNA World Champion Joe Hendry was revealed as The Viper's mystery opponent on Night Two of WrestleMania 41.

Randy Orton made quick work of his opponent, taking him out with an RKO to pick up the win in his 20th match at The Showcase of the Immortals.

As exciting as the surprise was, fans would have gone berserk if Jeff Hardy's music had blared through the arena speakers in Las Vegas.

Edited by Debottam Saha
