Randy Orton attacks current World Champion after his match at WWE WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton once again showed why he's one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time as he did not have a problem getting the better of Joe Hendry at WrestleMania 41. The Apex Predator also attacked the current TNA World Champion after the match.
Randy Orton's WrestleMania 41 did not go as originally planned as his scheduled opponent, Kevin Owens, was ruled out due to an injury. The Viper then issued an open challenge at The Showcase of The Immortals, which was answered by TNA star Joe Hendry. The 14-time world champion managed to come out on top in his 20th WrestleMania match without breaking a sweat.
Orton, however, was not done as he helped Hendry get back to his feet, only to deliver another RKO to the TNA World Champion.
Randy Orton was involved in a heated rivalry with Kevin Owens over the last several months. The two men were slated for a singles match at WrestleMania, but Owens revealed a few weeks back that he's dealing with a neck injury and required surgery. This left the 10-time WWE Champion without an opponent at The Grandest Stage of Them All and thus he issued an open challenge at the event.
