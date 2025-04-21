BREAKING: 36-year-old Champion is Randy Orton's surprise opponent at WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton came out for his match as promised. After his match against Kevin Owens was canceled, a 36-year-old champion was revealed to be his opponent at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Randy Orton cut a small promo, reminding fans that this was his 20th outing at The Grandest Stage of Them All. His opponent was then revealed - the TNA World Heavyweight Champion and 36-year-old viral sensation Joe Hendry.

The crowd popped huge when they saw the Scottish viral sensation make his entrance at WrestleMania. In a history-making moment, he became the first active TNA Champion to compete at WrestleMania.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The WWE legend Randy Orton would, of course, win the match with relative ease. Joe Hendry put on a good fight and had his WrestleMania moment, but Orton was far too good and far too experienced for him.

However, it was an incredible moment regardless, and after the match, Joe Hendry got a ringing endorsement from The Viper, who was successful in his outing after all the anticipation.

Expand Tweet

The next steps for Orton are going to be interesting to see following WrestleMania 41. He is on the poster for WWE Backlash, which will be in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, next month. He is expected to have a huge role.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.