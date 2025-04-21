BREAKING: 36-year-old Champion is Randy Orton's surprise opponent at WrestleMania 41

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 21, 2025 00:58 GMT
The viral sensation was Orton
The viral sensation was Orton's opponent (Picture Courtesy: Netflix broadcast of WWE WrestleMania)

Randy Orton came out for his match as promised. After his match against Kevin Owens was canceled, a 36-year-old champion was revealed to be his opponent at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Randy Orton cut a small promo, reminding fans that this was his 20th outing at The Grandest Stage of Them All. His opponent was then revealed - the TNA World Heavyweight Champion and 36-year-old viral sensation Joe Hendry.

The crowd popped huge when they saw the Scottish viral sensation make his entrance at WrestleMania. In a history-making moment, he became the first active TNA Champion to compete at WrestleMania.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The WWE legend Randy Orton would, of course, win the match with relative ease. Joe Hendry put on a good fight and had his WrestleMania moment, but Orton was far too good and far too experienced for him.

However, it was an incredible moment regardless, and after the match, Joe Hendry got a ringing endorsement from The Viper, who was successful in his outing after all the anticipation.

The next steps for Orton are going to be interesting to see following WrestleMania 41. He is on the poster for WWE Backlash, which will be in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, next month. He is expected to have a huge role.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications