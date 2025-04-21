Did Dominik Mysterio just turn babyface at WWE WrestleMania 41?

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two featured a massive Fatal Four-Way match to determine the Intercontinental Champion. The world was left shocked when Dominik Mysterio ended up pinning his Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor to become the new champion and leave the world in shock.

With a new champion crowned, WWE now has a plethora of new opportunities opening up, with the biggest twist coming in The Judgment Day storyline. While Mysterio pinning Balor was clearly a surprise, another major thing to note was that the WWE Universe momentarily cheered for Mysterio when he won the Intercontinental Championship.

Dominik Mysterio has been one of the biggest heels in the industry for more than 2 years now, and the star getting cheered at WrestleMania 41 was a massive surprise on its own. While there were speculations of Dominik pinning Balor and winning the title, it was expected that the Prince would eventually turn face with Mysterio and Judgment Day betraying him.

This was expected to lead to Balor quitting the faction and focusing on his singles career as a babyface once again. However, things turned out the way they did on WrestleMania Sunday and the fans ended up cheering for Mysterio.

While this could just be for the title win and the fans might not cheer for the star regularly, it is also possible that the fans have turned him into a babyface for the first time in his career after joining The Judgment Day, and Finn Balor remains a heel. Time will tell what WWE has planned for both stars next.

Finn Balor previously addressed his heated relationship with Dominik Mysterio ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

There have been some massive hints about the palpable tension between both Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor over the past few months, and the pinfall victory for Mysterio at WrestleMania has just been the cherry on top.

During a previous edition of RAW Recap, Balor addressed his relationship with The Judgment Day star and stated that the heat between them was just because of brotherly relations. Balor stated that they were both family and that they would have each other’s back always.

"Look, me and Dom are brothers. And anyone in the world who has a brother knows that, eventually, if you're in an argument with your brother, you duke it out. You have a bit of pushing and shoving, a little bit of playacting, but at the end of the day, you're always brothers. Regardless of how much you fight and bicker, you're still family. Me and Dom are still family, and we know that. I know that Dom's got my back, and Dom knows I've got his back," Balor said. (From 20:14 to 20:46)

While Balor and Mysterio might be family, the Prince didn’t seem very happy following Dominik Mysterio’s victory. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for both men and The Judgment Day next.

