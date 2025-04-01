Finn Balor comments on alleged heat between him and Dominik Mysterio following WWE RAW

The WWE RAW roster has been firing on all cylinders heading into WrestleMania 41, yet, The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio haven't been able to find a middle ground. Today, Balor addressed the alleged heat between him and Mysterio.

In 2022, The Prince and Damian Priest took Dominik under their wings when he joined The Judgment Day. Over the years, Balor and Mysterio made an unbreakable bond and eventually kicked Priest out of the faction. However, things have been pretty rocky between the two lately within The Judgment Day.

In an appearance on RAW Recap, Sam Roberts and Megan Morant asked Finn Balor if there's heat between him and Dominik Mysterio heading into WrestleMania 41. The inaugural Universal Champion stated he and Dirty Dom are like brothers, and brothers often fight and argue, but they've always got each other's backs:

"Look, me and Dom are brothers. And anyone in the world who has a brother knows that, eventually, if you're in an argument with your brother, you duke it out. You have a bit of pushing and shoving, a little bit of playacting, but at the end of the day, you're always brothers. Regardless of how much you fight and bicker, you're still family. Me and Dom are still family, and we know that. I know that Dom's got my back, and Dom knows I've got his back," Balor said. (From 20:14 to 20:46)

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio scored a win on WWE RAW

Earlier this year, The Judgment Day lost a member, and everyone had different ideas following McDonagh's injury. Finn Balor wanted everyone to focus on one goal of adding more championships heading into WrestleMania 41. While Dominik Mysterio agreed, he wanted to add a new member to compensate for the absence of McDonagh.

The two stars argued and bickered for weeks and haven't been able to find a common ground. Last month, Dominik Mysterio offered the spot to Penta, only to get kicked by him with a steel chair. On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Mysterio and Balor teamed up to take on Bron Breakker and Penta.

In the end, Breakker speared Penta, and The Judgment Day took advantage of it as Balor hit his finishing move and won the match for the team. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the faction on WWE RAW heading into WrestleMania 41.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit RAW Recap and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

