WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 - Star ratings for every match

WrestleMania 41 concluded with a great night of action tonight. This was a much better show than Night One, with more matches that delivered.

The undercard stole the show, while we got some fun moments later on. But what was the best match? How did the main event do? Let's dive right in and rate every match on Night Two of WrestleMania 41 out of five.

#1. IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley - Women's World Championship

WrestleMania 41 Night 2 opener (Image via WWE.com)

It's like the ladies saw last night's main event and took it personally. WrestleMania 41 went two for two for classic Triple Threat matches. IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley constructed a fantastic match filled with innovative spots and increased physicality.

The Women's World Champion entered WrestleMania 41 as a relative afterthought, and by the end, she was anything but that. SKY's aerial offense shone bright, particularly at the end. She hit the Over The Moonsault on Belair, who had just whipped Ripley with her braid and hit the KOD.

The drama in this match was exquisite, with all three women having a chance of winning. IYO SKY winning is huge for her, putting her on the same level as the more established Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.

Rating: *****

#2. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest - Sin City Street Fight

Bored at work. (Image via WWE.com)

This was a brutal match, as neither Drew McIntyre nor Damian Priest held back. Among the big spots were a Razor's Edge through the announce table, while McIntyre countered an Old School attempt from Priest by pushing him off the top rope through two tables.

In the end, The Scottish Warrior came out on top. He hit a Claymore that sent The Punisher into a steel chair wedged in the corner—a fitting way to end this violent brawl. Drew McIntyre's tweet at WrestleMania 41 went viral, just like last year.

Rating: ****1/4

#3. Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor - WWE Intercontinental Championship

Dirty Dom actually did it. He is the new Intercontinental Champion, winning a fast-paced sprint by pinning Finn Balor of all people. The action before his Frog Splash on The Prince was pretty great, with everyone getting their shine.

Penta had a solid showing, while Bron Breakker put in a great effort despite losing his title. His spear on Carlito through the announce table was one of the better spots on Night Two of WrestleMania 41. However, the bulk of this match was focused on the Judgment Day's inevitable split.

A good decision, given the incredible reaction Dominik Mysterio received upon winning the Intercontinental Championship.

Rating: ****

#4. Randy Orton vs. Joe Hendry - WrestleMania 41

Image via WWE.com

With Kevin Owens out due to neck surgery, Randy Orton needed an opponent for WrestleMania 41. Well, all he had to do was say his name. TNA World Champion Joe Hendry answered The Viper's open challenge.

Their match wasn't much to write home about, though, serving to showcase Hendry to a broader audience. It ended pretty abruptly within a few minutes, with Randy Orton hitting an RKO out of nowhere for the win. This was a huge downgrade from Kevin Owens, but it was a fun surprise.

Rating: **

#5. AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Image via WWE.com

While well wrestled, there wasn't much fire in this match. The feud between AJ Styles and Logan Paul was severely undercooked ahead of WrestleMania 41, and it showed. Unfortunately, The Phenomenal One wasn't at his dynamic best. That would've made this one of the best matches of the weekend.

Paul was in control for most of the match and continued to impress for his own worth. The double Styles Clash was among the best moments of the contest, while Karrion Kross appeared to try and steer AJ into the dark side.

He urged the veteran to use The Maverick's brass knuckles to win the match. However, AJ Styles refused and attacked Kross. This diversion was enough for Logan Paul to recover and win. He landed a right hand before finishing things off with the Paulverizer. While solid, it didn't steal WrestleMania 41 like many expected it would.

Rating: ***1/2

#6. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lyra Valkyria & Becky Lynch - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

After nearly a year away, Becky Lynch is back in WWE at WrestleMania 41. She replaced Bayley as Lyra Valkyria's tag team partner, and just like that, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez aren't the champions anymore. The surprise was great, but how was the match?

The in-ring work was pretty good and had a solid fundamental structure. Lynch started hot before the heels got the better of Valkyria. However, The Man took control once she was back in. Unfortunately, Morgan didn't have a good night, running away scared of the woman she beat for the World Championship.

She was ultimately pinned by Becky Lynch after the Manhandle Slam. As big as a moment this was, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez suffered. Bayley also deserved better after going above and beyond to build up her tag team with Lyra Valkyria despite knowing she would miss WrestleMania 41.

Rating: ***1/4

#7. Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena (Undisputed WWE Championship) - WrestleMania 41 main event

The main event of WrestleMania 41 felt big immediately, as John Cena and Cody Rhodes stared at each other. While the match took some time to get going, the big moves came in thick and fast. The WWE legend hit multiple Attitude Adjustments, including one from the top rope, but The American Nightmare wouldn't stay down.

Cody himself hit Cross Rhodes twice on Cena, but it was unfortunate that he did not pick up the win. Travis Scott appeared and pulled the referee out of the ring for the second one before receiving his receipt from the former AEW star. However, this match did not end well for him.

Cody Rhodes had the opportunity to hit John Cena with the Undisputed WWE Championship with the referee down, only to throw it away. This allowed the Cenation Leader to low-blow the champion and hit him with the belt to win his record-breaking 17th world title.

This was a fun main event match, but the final moments were quite disappointing. The Rock didn't even show up at WrestleMania 41, which makes no sense after being a part of Cena's heel turn. Travis Scott was not enough.

Rating: ***3/4

