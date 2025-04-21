3 Reasons why AJ Styles lost to Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 saw AJ Styles and Logan Paul locking horns in a singles bout, which ended with the Maverick defeating the Phenomenal One. The match also witnessed Karrion Kross' arrival at the ringside, who tried to aid Styles, but things concluded in contrast.

Ad

This article will discuss three reasons why AJ Styles lost to Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41.

#3. To plant seeds for AJ Styles' heel turn

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One of the primary reasons behind the Phenomenal One's loss could be to plant seeds for Styles' heel turn. We have seen how Kross tried to manipulate Styles to use those brass knuckles and eventually beat Logan Paul.

However, the former World Champion, instead of using it, started attacking Kross, which gave the Maverick sufficient time to recover and beat the veteran.

So, now the victory of the YouTuber has seemingly planted seeds for the villainous turn of Styles. The 47-year-old star surely wasn't happy about the loss and may instead have used the brass knuckles at that moment.

Ad

#2. To set up a new alliance of AJ Styles & Karrion Kross?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kross appeared at the ringside during the Styles vs Paul match when the Maverick tried to use his cheap tactics of using brass knuckles. Karrion Kross stopped Logan's friend and caught him red-handed.

This shows that the former NXT Champion doesn't have any wrong motives for the former World Champion and is merely showing his care for him. So, with Styles' loss, it appears like the promotion may be moving toward a new alliance between the Phenomenal One and Kross.

Ad

The veteran could feel he may need the RAW star to rejuvenate his career in WWE, leading to their faction formation on the red brand.

#1. To put over Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

Ad

Logan Paul is a part-timer in WWE but has already wrestled against major stars like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and more. One reason why the Maverick defeated AJ Styles at Showcase of the Immortals is that WWE has plans to put over the YouTuber.

By defeating a veteran like Styles, Logan surely has great momentum. So, next time, whenever he appears on television, Triple H can book him in the major storyline or might give him a mid-card title shot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.