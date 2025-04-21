  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE WrestleMania 41
  • Blockbuster AJ Styles tease dropped; Logan Paul's real-life friend involved in controversial WrestleMania 41 finish

Blockbuster AJ Styles tease dropped; Logan Paul's real-life friend involved in controversial WrestleMania 41 finish

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 21, 2025 01:47 GMT
AJ Styles and Logan Paul
AJ Styles is a former WWE Champion (source: WWE's X account)

A major AJ Styles change was teased during WrestleMania 41. Logan Paul's friend was involved in the finish of the match.

Ad

AJ Styles returned to the ring after a two-month absence at the 2025 Royal Rumble. However, he was eliminated from the match by Logan Paul. This kicked off a feud between the men. Over the next few weeks, Styles and Logan were involved in a back-and-forth feud, leading to a match at WrestleMania 41. Karrion Kross also got himself involved in this feud over the past few weeks by trying to convince Styles to embrace the dark side.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Logan and Styles were involved in an enticing contest. During the match, Paul hit AJ with the Styles Clash, but he rolled through and hit the same move on the social media star. Moments later, one of Logan's real-life friends, Jeff, tried to get involved in the match by passing on the brass knuckles to him. However, Karrion Kross showed up and took the brass knuckles from him.

Styles attacked Jeff before Kross tried to convince Styles to use the brass knuckles. However, Styles threw away the knuckles and punched Kross. When he got back into the ring, Logan hit him with the titanium-plated fist and followed it with the Pulverizer for the win.

Ad

Pat McAfee also referred to Styles' heel run in TNA when he said that Kross wanted him to return to his "Evil Ways". Evil Ways was the theme song used by Styles in TNA during his heel run.

It will be interesting to see if AJ Styles will finally listen to Karrion Kross and turn heel.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications