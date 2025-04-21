Blockbuster AJ Styles tease dropped; Logan Paul's real-life friend involved in controversial WrestleMania 41 finish

A major AJ Styles change was teased during WrestleMania 41. Logan Paul's friend was involved in the finish of the match.

AJ Styles returned to the ring after a two-month absence at the 2025 Royal Rumble. However, he was eliminated from the match by Logan Paul. This kicked off a feud between the men. Over the next few weeks, Styles and Logan were involved in a back-and-forth feud, leading to a match at WrestleMania 41. Karrion Kross also got himself involved in this feud over the past few weeks by trying to convince Styles to embrace the dark side.

Logan and Styles were involved in an enticing contest. During the match, Paul hit AJ with the Styles Clash, but he rolled through and hit the same move on the social media star. Moments later, one of Logan's real-life friends, Jeff, tried to get involved in the match by passing on the brass knuckles to him. However, Karrion Kross showed up and took the brass knuckles from him.

Styles attacked Jeff before Kross tried to convince Styles to use the brass knuckles. However, Styles threw away the knuckles and punched Kross. When he got back into the ring, Logan hit him with the titanium-plated fist and followed it with the Pulverizer for the win.

Pat McAfee also referred to Styles' heel run in TNA when he said that Kross wanted him to return to his "Evil Ways". Evil Ways was the theme song used by Styles in TNA during his heel run.

It will be interesting to see if AJ Styles will finally listen to Karrion Kross and turn heel.

