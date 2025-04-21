Who is Joe Hendry? All you need to know about Randy Orton's WrestleMania 41 opponent

Joe Hendry answered an open challenge made by Randy Orton in the latter's 20th WrestleMania appearance. Orton was originally supposed to face Kevin Owens, but the latter’s injury scrubbed those plans, and a mystery opponent was set to face the Viper at the Show of Shows.

The world was shocked when Joe Hendry made his appearance and ended up being the mystery opponent for Orton. Hendry is the reigning TNA World Champion and has made appearances in the Stamford-based company multiple times over the past few months.

Since the massive deal between WWE and TNA kicked off, Hendry has been one of the major stars from TNA who has been trying to make a name for himself with appearances in the Stamford-based company. The star shocked the world earlier this year first when he appeared in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match. Hendry was having a great performance before Roman Reigns entered and eliminated him from the match.

Joe Hendry’s appearance at WrestleMania made headlines all around the world, with Randy Orton delivering an RKO to him early in the match to pick up the win. Further, Orton and Henry shook hands before the latter was punished with another RKO, leaving Hendry battered and facing the lights.

Joe Hendry compared a major WWE name to The Undertaker recently

Joe Hendry has been a longtime friend of Drew McIntyre, and the latter has heaped praise on the TNA World Champion multiple times over the years, stating that he believes in the star. Addressing the Scottish Warrior’s comments, Joe Hendry sat in an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to heap praise on the former WWE Champion.

The star stated that during McIntyre’s time in TNA, he was considered to be the benchmark because he was always the best amongst them. Further, Hendry also stated that he called McIntyre their Undertaker because he was the one who delivered everything to the fullest.

"I appreciated that. I really did. That means a lot because, again, I’ve said this as well. I’m gonna compare him to someone you met recently, which is to me on the UK indies, Drew was our Undertaker. He was the guy you went to, he lifted the shows, he was an example. To me, he is just like Jordynne [Grace], like Drew is an example inside and outside of the ring. And yeah, so I was absolutely honored for him to say that," Joe Hendry said. [H/T chrisvanvliet.com]

While Hendry already made headlines with a match against Randy Orton on the Grandest Stage of Them All, the WWE Universe has been waiting for the star to face Drew McIntyre in the squared circle. Fans will have to wait and see when this dream match will be featured on TV.

