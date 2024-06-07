Drew McIntyre says he believes in 36-year-old star; he responds: "You have no idea how much this means"

A popular star has responded to massive praise from former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The star in question is none other than TNA Wrestling's Joe Hendry.

Hendry's star has risen tenfold over the past few months. He went viral on social media in April 2024 and his theme "I Believe In Joe Hendry" reached the #4 spot on the UK Singles Downloads Chart.

In a recent interview on Cultaholic, Drew McIntyre shared his thoughts on Joe Hendry. He had nothing but praise for the TNA Wrestling star and said that he believed in him. This comment garnered a response from Hendry himself, who seemed quite grateful towards McIntyre:

"You have no idea how much this means. @DMcIntyreWWE is the best."

What exactly did Drew McIntyre say about Joe Hendry?

Drew McIntyre said that Hendry is awesome and that he's proud of what he's accomplished. The Scottish Warrior also acknowledged that Hendry's theme went viral earlier this year. Check out an excerpt from his comments below:

"I do believe in Joe Hendry. I do. He’s doing awesome. I’m very, very proud of him, especially getting his song so high up in the charts and causing as much buzz as he’s caused. He’s deserved a big opportunity for a long time and thankfully, he’s been able to showcase himself on IMPACT and I’m sure he’s just gonna keep going up and going up so sky’s the limit, he can do it all. Very talented in the ring, obviously on the microphone but the videos are next-level and I’m sure the fans of this channel have seen the ‘I’m Drew’ video to the tune of ‘I’m Blue.’" (H/T POST Wrestling)

McIntyre is doing quite well for himself on WWE TV presently. His social media work over the past few months has turned him into a major fan favorite star.

Are you a fan of Joe Hendry? Sound off using the discuss button!

