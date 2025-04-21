Drew McIntyre once again tweets mid-match at WrestleMania 41; goes viral immediately 

Drew McIntyre defeated Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41. However, one of the biggest moments of the match was when he posted on X during the contest.

Last year, McIntyre went viral after tweeting/posting on X midway through his WWE World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL. He then won the title but quickly lost it to Priest, who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre.

This time, McIntyre hilariously posted a selfie with Priest being taken out in the background. His post quickly went viral on X and caught a lot of attention. It currently has over 4 million views.

"Still bored at work lol," wrote McIntyre.

Check out McIntyre's post on X:

McIntyre and Priest took each other to the absolute limit in their Sin City Street Fight. The Scotsman ultimately got his hand raised after connecting with a brutal Claymore.

Drew McIntyre and Priest had been feuding for months. It remains to be seen what's in store for both superstars after their match at WrestleMania 41. McIntyre could have his sights set on the Undisputed WWE Championship after previously confronting Cody Rhodes on an episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania 41.

