3 Reasons why Becky Lynch returned at WWE WrestleMania Night 2

Becky Lynch was inactive in WWE since May 2024 and rumors of her return were making rounds about a potential return. However, the star shocked the WWE Universe when she made her return at WrestleMania Sunday, teaming up with Lyra Valkyria to take on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez with the tag team titles on the line.

Becky Lynch’s return has been awaited by fans all around the world for months. A recent report from PWInsider suggested that the star would take up a role during the WrestleMania weekend. After months of her absence, Lynch was spotted on WWE TV along with her husband Seth Rollins during the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday.

After the final moments of WrestleMania 41 Night One, when Paul Heyman aligned with Seth Rollins, a backstage video of Lynch enjoying the events in the ring and being happy for her husband was going viral.

While Lynch was speculated to return and align with Rollins and Heyman, the fans might have to wait for that storyline to take up the spotlight. With The Man back in the company at the biggest stage in the industry, it is still being wondered why Lynch chose to step up as the mystery partner for Valkyria.

Let’s check out a few reasons why Lynch returned on Night Two.

#3. Becky Lynch returned in the biggest way possible

Becky Lynch’s return would always be a massive deal in the industry and The Man making headlines with her return at just any other premium live event or weekly shows wouldn’t have been the perfect return for the star. A stage as big as WrestleMania was surely needed for the former Women’s World Champion to make her comeback.

This could have been the reason Lynch had not returned to the company earlier. The Man returning to win the tag team titles at The Grandest Stage of Them All was the perfect way to bring her back on TV.

#2. Her relationship with Lyra Valkyria

Becky Lynch has a great relationship with Lyra Valkyria. Both women come from Ireland and have proven themselves as among the best in the business in the squared circle. While Lynch has already made a name for herself in the industry, Valkyria teaming up with The Man would elevate the Women’s Intercontinental Champion’s status as well.

Lynch faced Valkyria in a singles match earlier when she lost her NXT Women’s Championship to the young Irish star a couple of years ago. The Man returned to team up with the young star at The Showcase of The Immortals and made it a full circle moment for the two stars.

#1. Her history with Liv Morgan

Since Becky Lynch’s exit back in 2024, Liv Morgan has been claiming to be the star to retire The Man and has made a name for herself using it. Becky Lynch returning to the company to face Morgan and revisiting the history they have just provided the Stamford-based promotion the perfect way to close the existing storyline loop claimed by Morgan.

With Lynch pinning Liv, their rivalry is seemingly over, and a plethora of new opportunities will now open up for the company with new Women’s Tag Team Champions crowned.

Fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.

