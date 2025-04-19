9-time WWE champion finally set to return at WrestleMania 41 after lengthy absence - Reports

WrestleMania 41 is finally here, and it seems that Triple H has several surprises up his sleeve to ensure he shocks the WWE Universe.

Becky Lynch has already been spotted in Las Vegas, and it seems that WWE is not trying hard to hide that she's in the city. The Man was seen last night with her husband, Seth Rollins, at the Hall of Fame ceremony. The Irish star is a five-time Women's World Champion, a two-time WWE Women's Champion, a one-time NXT Women's Champion, and a one-time tag team champion.

She has been absent since May 2024. While her contract expired in June last year, Becky reportedly signed a new deal earlier this year. According to a recent report by PWInsider, there are plans for Lynch to return imminently, and she may play a role at WrestleMania this weekend.

It's been nearly a year since Big Time Becks appeared on the company's programming, and fans have been pushing for her to come back. Despite this, Lynch has focused on projects outside of the promotion, and last night was the first time she had been spotted on WWE TV in months.

Becky Lynch to return at WWE WrestleMania 41?

Becky Lynch can return via different angles at WrestleMania 41, which is set to feature Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair, and a Women's Tag Team Championship match.

The Man could interfere in any of these matches or even as part of a post-match angle. There is also a possibility that Lynch may wait and return to challenge one of the women's champions on the RAW after WrestleMania, opening up several angles heading into SummerSlam.

The fact that Lynch is already in Vegas means that there is a much bigger chance for her to be part of programming this weekend than there has been since she walked away last year.

Lynch's final match came against Liv Morgan in May 2024, but it's unclear if the Irish star will continue the same story when she returns.

Phillipa Mariee



