4 WWE legends who could return at WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 has several top WWE stars and champions currently set to compete, but many more unannounced faces could appear. Interestingly, some legends of the sport might be present for the upcoming Show of Shows.

Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair are some of the notable names going to compete at the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 41 this weekend. This year's Show of Shows is already stacked with several high-profile names and exciting matches, but a few legends could also make their presence known to make the event more unpredictable.

In this list, we will look at four WWE legends who could return at WrestleMania 41.

#4. The Rock could get involved with John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes

John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship will be the main event of the second night of WrestleMania 41. However, many fans expect it won't just be the champion and challenger who will appear in the match.

The Rock is one of the names expected to appear during the main event, possibly to be at The Cenation Leader's corner to ensure The American Nightmare wouldn't retain the championship.

#3. Stone Cold Steve Austin could be in Cody Rhodes' corner

While Dwayne Johnson is expected to appear at The Show of Shows to be in John Cena's corner, a few superstars could also be in the corner of The American Nightmare. However, one name that could go toe-to-toe with The Brahma Bull is none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Texas Rattlesnake was one of the names rumored to appear at last year's WrestleMania, but that didn't happen. However, the Hall of Famer is now confirmed to be present in Las Vegas, as his 'Mania 13 match against Bret Hart will be inducted into the Hall of Fame for the Immortal Moment.

#2. Ric Flair could make his presence known during Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton

Another former champion who will be in action at The Show of Shows this weekend is Charlotte Flair. She will go against Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Championship. Interestingly, one name who could also get involved in the match is The Queen's father, Ric Flair.

Tensions between Charlotte and Tiffany have risen over the past few weeks, and personal details regarding their lives were mentioned during their promos. With this in mind, Ric could get involved in revenge after the champion took things personally. Meanwhile, another option for him is to celebrate in the ring with his daughter if the challenger wins.

#1. Becky Lynch could return at WWE WrestleMania 41

Since the beginning of this year, one star that many are waiting to see return is Becky Lynch. The former Women's World Champion didn't renew her contract last year, but she was featured during RAW's Netflix debut commercial, sparking rumors of a return. Months later, it may finally happen this weekend.

The Man could return after either of the women's title matches. She could get involved in the finale of the Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Title or even Charlotte vs. Tiffany for the Women's Championship.

