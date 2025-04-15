6 WWE Superstars who are expected to appear at WrestleMania despite not being booked

Many high-profile WWE Superstars will be present at WrestleMania this weekend. Most of them have a match, but some will simply show support on the sidelines.

WrestleMania 41 will feature several exciting matches that fans shouldn't miss. John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and more are expected to be in action. Interestingly, other names might also be present for The Show of Shows for other reasons.

In this list, we will look at six WWE Superstars expected to appear at WrestleMania 41 even though they're currently not booked with any matches.

#6. and #5. The Creed Brothers can show support for RAW's newest star

One of the stars in action this weekend is El Grande Americano, RAW's 'newest' luchador who has targeted Rey Mysterio. Despite being masked, it has been widely known that the man behind the mask is Chad Gable, who has allies on the brand.

Although Chad Gable continues to deny his connections with the masked luchador, the latter did team up with The Creed Brothers before. With this in mind, Brutus and Julius will likely also be present during the match.

#4. Dragon Lee can provide some much-needed support to Rey Mysterio

Since Chad will likely have The Creed Brothers by his side at WrestleMania 41, that means Rey Mysterio will be outnumbered. However, the Hall of Famer can also utilize the Latino World Order to be in his corner.

The most likely member to be in Rey's corner is Dragon Lee, who has also had some run-ins with El Grande Americano and American Made for the past few weeks. By having the Speed Champion by Rey's corner, at least Mysterio can have better odds.

#3. Randy Orton can be a last-minute addition to WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton was supposed to have a singles match against Kevin Owens at the upcoming Show of Shows. Unfortunately, the latter announced that he would have to step away from the ring for a while due to a neck injury. This left The Viper without a match, but that can change at the upcoming SmackDown.

As many may remember, The Apex Predator delivered an RKO to Nick Aldis after it was announced that his match at 'Mania was canceled. Due to this, the brand's General Manager can briefly come out of retirement to battle Randy Orton.

#2. Tama Tonga will likely be at ringside Jacob Fatu vs. LA Knight

Jacob Fatu will compete in possibly his biggest match yet against LA Knight for the United States Championship. Although The Samoan Werewolf is one of the most dominant stars on the roster today, having some additional muscle can always help his case.

During LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga will likely be at the challenger's corner to support him. As for Solo Sikoa, he might be banned by his cousin after costing him his match against Braun Strowman.

#1. John Cena might not be the only problem Cody Rhodes will have at WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena on the second night of The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, with The Cenation Leader aligning with The Rock, it heightens the possibility of Dwayne Johnson being present during the match.

At the upcoming premium live event, The Final Boss can return during the Undisputed WWE title match and be at ringside to ensure The Cenation Leader will walk out as the champion.

