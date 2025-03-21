Solo Sikoa costs Bloodline member major title shot on SmackDown; betrayal teased

By Joel Varughese
Modified Mar 21, 2025 20:22 GMT
Did Solo Sikoa betray one of his own? [WWE/Courtesy]
Did Solo Sikoa betray one of his own? [Courtesy WWE.com]

Solo Sikoa may have betrayed one of his own on WWE SmackDown in Bologna, Italy tonight. But why?

Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman locked horns with each other in a previously announced match. But Strowman dropped a bombshell before getting to the ring when The Monster Among Men met LA Knight backstage. The Megastar may have just regained the United States Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura, but WWE is speeding things up as WrestleMania 41 is fast approaching.

Braun Strowman informed LA Knight that the winner of his match against Jacob Fatu would be the United States Champion's next challenger.

Trending

During the match, Tama Tonga interfered on behalf of Jacob Fatu, only for the former Universal Champion to get the better of him. But when Solo Sikoa joined the fray, his attack on Strowman led to the disqualification finish. The Samoan Werewolf was visibly upset at Sikoa.

Nevertheless, the three of them continued to beatdown Braun Strowman until LA Knight sprinted to the ring to make the save. After the two superstars cleaned house, The Megastar realized The Monster Among Men was his next challenger. Meanwhile, Jacob Fatu walked out of the arena mad at Solo Sikoa.

The announcers revealed LA Knight vs. Braun Strowman for the United States Championship will take place next week on SmackDown at The O2 Arena in London.

Edited by Harish Raj S
