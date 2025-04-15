5 WWE stars who could get embarrassed at WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is only a few days away, with many superstars continuing to stake their claim as potential victors in Las Vegas. However, there will also be several losers at the end of The Show of Shows.

WWE WrestleMania 41 will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 19 and 20. 13 matches are already confirmed for this year's Show of Shows. A lot is at stake. While several champions will defend their gold, others will put their legacies on the line, and some will settle personal vendettas. With this in mind, the eventual losers will have to suffer something much worse.

In this list, we will look at five WWE Superstars who may get embarrassed at WrestleMania 41:

#5. Naomi can be embarrassed by a former partner

At WrestleMania XL, Naomi teamed up with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill and defeated Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL. This year, The Glow will go one-on-one with her former partner, The Storm.

Naomi vs. Jade will be one of the matches featured on the first night of 'Mania. The match came into existence after it was revealed that the real-life Bloodline member was the mystery attacker of Cargill in November. The Storm winning against her former partner will be a big thing, as not only will she gain redemption, but she will also earn respect, given that Naomi is a veteran and a former multi-time champion. With this in mind, the former SmackDown Women's Champion losing to Jade will affect her character and pride.

#4. AJ Styles can lose against Logan Paul

After weeks of crossing paths backstage and multiple back-and-forths, the match between AJ Styles and Logan Paul was finally confirmed a few weeks ago. While many will think The Phenomenal One has every weapon in his arsenal to win, The Maverick has continuously proven he shouldn't be underestimated.

At WrestleMania 41, the former WWE Champion can be defeated by the YouTuber. However, the situation can become worse for AJ if his opponent wins without needing any outside help or objects.

#3. Jey Uso can fail against Gunther again

Jey Uso will battle Gunther at WrestleMania 41 for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, it has been evident that their feud is no longer just for the gold but also personal after The Ring General brutally attacked Jimmy Uso on RAW a few weeks ago.

The YEET Master losing to the World Heavyweight Champion will have a bigger effect than vice versa. Jey has already been defeated by Gunther several times, and him losing again will prove that he is not at the same level as the latter. It can also show that he is not fit for the World Heavyweight Title and that he let down his family by not being able to get revenge for his brother.

#2. "Newest WWE Superstar" to gain his first loss at WrestleMania 41

"RAW's newest superstar," El Grande Americano, will be in action at WrestleMania 41 against Rey Mysterio. It has been well-known and established that the superstar underneath the mask is Chad Gable, but the American Made leader still refuses to acknowledge it.

At The Show of Shows, El Grande losing to The Master of 619 will not be entirely embarrassing, as Rey is a Hall of Famer and a multi-time world champion. However, he can be embarrassed if Mysterio decides to unmask him and confirm the suspicions that it is Chad Gable all along.

#1. John Cena can lose it all at WrestleMania 41

One of the champions who will defend their gold at The Show of Shows is Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare will defend the Undisputed WWE Title against John Cena. While many are expecting to see a new champion at the end of the premium live event, the opposite can also happen.

If John loses at WrestleMania 41, he won't just fail to regain the Undisputed WWE Championship but also the opportunity to beat his and Ric Flair's record and become a 17-time World Champion on The Grandest Stage of Them All. It will also seem like his decision to form a partnership with The Rock and turn heel was a waste of time. Finally, it can also solidify that he is nearing his retirement and can no longer win when it matters.

