"What did you do to this business?" - Vince Russo unhappy with WrestleMania 41 match card (Exclusive)

WWE has confirmed the complete line-up for WrestleMania 41. The two-day extravaganza will take place on April 19 and 20 in Las Vegas. However, Vince Russo isn't happy with the card.
During a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the former WWE writer compared the latest WrestleMania 41 card to past lineups while questioning the company's business direction.
"You know it. It's funny, man. Just thinking about WrestleMania III, Chris, when they came down in the mini wrestling rings, and every single person was a huge star, every single person, like you know, bro, it's like they were Major League players, every single one of them. And then you just look at where we are and this card and like, what did you do to this business, man? What did you do to it?" [From 54:57 onwards]
Earlier on the show, Russo said fans could care less about the matches on the card because they weren't invested in the show.
"Absolutely. And that's the thing, Brian. You had a horse in the race. There was somebody you wanted to win. That's why every move mattered. We look at this show, we look at the matches on this card. We don't care. Like, you don't care who wins. So if you don't care who wins, the moves are going to mean nothing because you're not invested, man." [From 42:56 onwards]
WrestleMania 41 will stream live on Peacock in the US, and international fans can catch all the action on Netflix.
