"We don't care" - Vince Russo points out major issue with WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has pointed out a major issue with WrestleMania 41. WWE's biggest PLE of the year is set to take place on April 19 and 20 in Las Vegas. Roman Reigns, CM Punk, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley are scheduled to wrestle.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, a fan brought up Hulk Hogan versus The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania VI, prompting the following response from Russo.

"Absolutely. And that's the thing, Brian. You had a horse in the race. There was somebody you wanted to win. That's why every move mattered. We look at this show, we look at the matches on this card. We don't care. Like, you don't care who wins. So if you don't care who wins, the moves are going to mean nothing because you're not invested, man." [From 42:56 onwards]

It is worth mentioning that RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced a major match for WrestleMania 41. The bout in question will see the War Raiders defend their World Tag Team Championship against The New Day. Both teams have been feuding with each other for quite some time.

It will be interesting to see who walks out as champions at WrestleMania 41.

