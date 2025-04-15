  • home icon
  • Adam Pearce announces huge WrestleMania title match; star promises to be a savior again

Adam Pearce announces huge WrestleMania title match; star promises to be a savior again

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 15, 2025 04:05 GMT
The star has called for it (Credit: WWE.com)

Adam Pearce has announced a huge WrestleMania match. The competitors have called themselves saviors.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will face the War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania. They have been feuding with the team for a while and have tried to take advantage of their history of neck injuries by hurting them further and ending their careers once and for all. Adam Pearce was forced to announce a title match to stop their nonstop fight.

On X, Xavier Woods claimed they would save the WWE Tag Team division again in their long and illustrious career. He said this would be the 13th time they have done so and welcomed them in advance. He finished off by thanking God for the New Day.

The star meant that he would be winning the tag titles with Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania Saturday. If the stars are successful, they will indeed become 13-time Tag Team Champions, given their previous wins with the SmackDown and RAW titles 11 times and the NXT title one time.

"This Saturday at #wrestlemania we save the @wwe tag team division again. For the 13th time. Youre welcome in advance. #ThankGodForTheNewDay"
With Adam Pearce forced to grant the match due to the feud between the two teams, they have a chance to make history. If Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston win, they will also dethrone the War Raiders, who are in the middle of their third-ever tag team title run.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

