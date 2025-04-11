Jade Cargill on WWE possibly adding a stipulation to her match with Naomi at WrestleMania 41

Jade Cargill has discussed her upcoming match against Naomi at WrestleMania 41. She commented on WWE potentially adding a stipulation to the bout.

The two stars used to be friends, but they are now each other's arch-enemy. The Glow was the one who struck the first blow, and The Storm got back at her by attacking her at Elimination Chamber and costing the veteran an opportunity to challenge for a world title at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking on WWE Die Woche, Jade Cargill said she'd love it if WWE added a stipulation to the match. It'd allow her to destroy Naomi even further.

"I would love that, I would love that. Listen, I have a chair in my car right now. I’ve been trying to prepare for this the entire time but, I’m just doing what I’m told and that’s fine. She’s just gonna get straight fists and that’s okay. That is okay. Fist and feet — not feet but boots and it’s all good," said Jade Cargill. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Jade Cargill is excited about competing in a singles match at WrestleMania

Jade Cargill will compete at The Show of Shows for the second time in her career. She said she's looking forward to winning her second WrestleMania match.

"I’ma go 2-0, 2-0, 2-0 (at WrestleMania 41). I’m gonna go 2-0. I’m excited. I wasn’t expecting it, I wasn’t expecting it. It kind of came out the blue. I’m happy to show what I can do in a solo match. I welcome everything that comes with this match. I welcome the hate, I welcome the love. I’m thankful. I’m grateful, I’m ready to put on a show, I’m ready to tear the house down and I’m ready to beat down Naomi to a pulp. I’m ready to get the revenge that has been surging for a while. I’m happy that I can finally put it to rest and get my hands on her," said Cargill. (H/T POST Wrestling)

This will be the first women's non-title singles match since Torrie Wilson vs. Candice Michelle at WrestleMania 22 in 2006. It'll be interesting to see who gets the win.

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



