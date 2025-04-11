  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jade Cargill
  • Jade Cargill on WWE possibly adding a stipulation to her match with Naomi at WrestleMania 41

Jade Cargill on WWE possibly adding a stipulation to her match with Naomi at WrestleMania 41

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 11, 2025 08:03 GMT
Jade Cargill and Naomi are rivals (Images via WWE.com)
Jade Cargill and Naomi are rivals (Images via WWE.com)

Jade Cargill has discussed her upcoming match against Naomi at WrestleMania 41. She commented on WWE potentially adding a stipulation to the bout.

Ad

The two stars used to be friends, but they are now each other's arch-enemy. The Glow was the one who struck the first blow, and The Storm got back at her by attacking her at Elimination Chamber and costing the veteran an opportunity to challenge for a world title at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking on WWE Die Woche, Jade Cargill said she'd love it if WWE added a stipulation to the match. It'd allow her to destroy Naomi even further.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I would love that, I would love that. Listen, I have a chair in my car right now. I’ve been trying to prepare for this the entire time but, I’m just doing what I’m told and that’s fine. She’s just gonna get straight fists and that’s okay. That is okay. Fist and feet — not feet but boots and it’s all good," said Jade Cargill. (H/T POST Wrestling)
Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Ad

Jade Cargill is excited about competing in a singles match at WrestleMania

Jade Cargill will compete at The Show of Shows for the second time in her career. She said she's looking forward to winning her second WrestleMania match.

"I’ma go 2-0, 2-0, 2-0 (at WrestleMania 41). I’m gonna go 2-0. I’m excited. I wasn’t expecting it, I wasn’t expecting it. It kind of came out the blue. I’m happy to show what I can do in a solo match. I welcome everything that comes with this match. I welcome the hate, I welcome the love. I’m thankful. I’m grateful, I’m ready to put on a show, I’m ready to tear the house down and I’m ready to beat down Naomi to a pulp. I’m ready to get the revenge that has been surging for a while. I’m happy that I can finally put it to rest and get my hands on her," said Cargill. (H/T POST Wrestling)
Ad

This will be the first women's non-title singles match since Torrie Wilson vs. Candice Michelle at WrestleMania 22 in 2006. It'll be interesting to see who gets the win.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications