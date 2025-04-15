WWE may have subtly confirmed the winner of AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41

Logan Paul is set to lock horns with the legendary AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two. Fans can expect a five-star match, as both superstars are known for delivering classics. Interestingly, the Stamford-based promotion may have subtly spoiled the result of the singles bout.

The go-home show edition of Monday Night RAW before 'Mania saw the final face-off between Paul and Styles. The Phenomenal One faced Karrion Kross in a singles match and managed to capture a win over the former NXT Champion, boosting his confidence going into the Show of Shows.

Logan Paul returned on WWE RAW

Before AJ Styles could celebrate his victory over Karrion Kross, Logan Paul came down the ramp and talked trash to his WrestleMania opponent. The Phenomenal One was tired of talks and was ready to wage war against Paul, calling him inside the ring.

However, Karrion Kross launched himself on Styles. Meanwhile, Logan Paul took it as an opportunity and got himself in the ring. The former WWE Champion took Kross out, while the Social Media Icon found the perfect opening, connecting his signature hook and putting AJ Styles’s lights out. Paul followed it with a vicious Paulverizer and stood tall, showing fans glimpses of the potential outcome at WrestleMania Sunday.

WWE dropped a potential spoiler of the WrestleMania 41 match

The Maverick stood tall for the second time against Styles, which may have confirmed that AJ Styles could overcome the adversities. It’s been an old tradition that the superstar who gets the upper hand before 'Mania usually loses.

With Paul gaining consecutive momentum against The Phenomenal One, it has almost sealed that. The Social Media Icon might add another loss to his record, while Styles will be back in the winning column on the big stage.

A top influencer could help AJ Styles capture a win against Logan Paul

The Maverick would indeed pull some dirty tricks, as always. He defeated Rey Mysterio and captured the United States Championship in 2023 using brass knuckles, which have become his signature weapon. The 30-year-old superstar is known for bringing popular names from the entertainment industry like IShowSpeed, KSI, Machine Gun Kelly, and more.

At this year's WrestleMania, Logan Paul might have to taste his own medicine. Popular comedian and actor Andrew Schulz could help Styles win on the March 10 edition of the red brand, as the Social Media Icon tried to attack Schulz. However, AJ Styles made the save.

With the Show of Shows on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how the Paul-Styles saga unfolds.

