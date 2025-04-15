4 Reasons why Gunther vs. Jey Uso will likely open WWE WrestleMania 41

Gunther will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at WWE WrestleMania 41.

The YEET Master earned his title shot for WrestleMania 41 by winning the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match. Fans initially doubted his abilities, but he has built himself up well for the upcoming clash.

The Ring General is as overconfident as ever. He has played the perfect heel opposite Jey Uso to further their rivalry that has gone on for some time.

The match could have main evented 'Mania since the Royal Rumble winner will feature in it. However, WWE has given the two spots to other matches, prompting the superstars to find another spot for their contest.

The company will likely begin the first night of the PLE with the match between Gunther and Jey Uso. This could be a good way to get things going.

Check out the four reasons why Gunther vs. Jey Uso will likely open WrestleMania 41.

#4. WrestleMania 41 could get off to a hot start

Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins surprised many fans by opening WrestleMania 35. Their Universal Championship match went on first at the show and started the night on an extremely high note.

WWE may be considering something similar for WrestleMania 41. Instead of having a non-title match first, the creative team could get the two-night event off to a hot start.

A win for Jey Uso in the first match of the show will surely warm up the fans. It would make headlines right away and get more viewers interested in the rest of the show.

#3. The match might not have as many surprises

WrestleMania main event matches are usually packed with a lot of drama and a few surprises. Last year, WWE fans witnessed The Undertaker and John Cena return in the main event of Night Two.

This year, a similar scenario may unfold in the match featuring Cody Rhodes and John Cena. Meanwhile, Jey Uso and Gunther do not have any allies who may show up to try and change the result of the match.

Instead, a Triple Threat Match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk may pack a bigger punch and have more twists and turns. Paul Heyman could add to the drama to make the match an instant classic.

With that in mind, WWE may look to get Jey Uso’s potential win out of the way early to make headlines and give him enough time to celebrate while keeping the most interesting match for last.

#2. Jey Uso isn’t nearly as popular as the men in the main event

Jey Uso has gained a lot of popularity since breaking away from the OG Bloodline. He won his first singles title and had a short run with the Intercontinental Championship.

He has become a top merchandise mover, and many fans are supporting his Yeet chants. However, he still has a long way to go before becoming the face of the company.

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins are much bigger than Jey Uso and Gunther in terms of being top stars. This is why Triple H has awarded them the main event spot for the Night One of WrestleMania 41.

Additionally, the result of their contest may be quite obvious to the WWE Universe. Meanwhile, the result of the Triple Threat Match for the main event is up in the air, and fans will undoubtedly tune in to watch who will walk out of the contest as the victor.

#1. CM Punk needs his WWE WrestleMania main event

CM Punk returned to WWE less than two years ago, and it didn't take him long to become one of the top names in the company again.

He hasn’t won a title since his return. However, that hasn’t taken away fans’ interest in him and his work, and he is on his way to becoming one of the greatest of all time.

Triple H could reward CM Punk for his return and recent work with a main event spot. He has yet to main-event WrestleMania, and this year’s show will check that off his bucket list.

