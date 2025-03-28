  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Dragon Lee sends 1-word message after getting unmasked on WWE RAW

Dragon Lee sends 1-word message after getting unmasked on WWE RAW

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Mar 28, 2025 07:37 GMT
Dragon Lee is a member of LWO [Image credits: WWE Espanol
Dragon Lee is a member of LWO [Image credits: WWE Espanol's Instagram and wwe.com]

WWE Superstar Dragon Lee recently took to social media to send a one-word message after shockingly getting unmasked on the latest edition of RAW. The LWO member locked horns with El Grande Americano on the red brand.

Ad

On this week's RAW, Dragon Lee was supposed to lock horns with Chad Gable, but in a backstage segment, Gable gave a medical note to Adam Pearce, claiming that he was medically unfit to compete. A newcomer, El Grande Americano, then replaced the American Made star. However, Americano and Gable had striking similarities, which made everyone believe the former Alpha Academy leader was disguised as the new luchador.

During the final stages of the match, El Grande Americano shockingly removed Dragon Lee's mask, leaving the latter helpless. The bout ultimately ended in Americano's favor.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lee has now taken to X/Twitter to upload photos from this week's RAW. In his post's caption, the LWO member sent a one-word message but did not discuss El Grande Americano's controversial actions on the red brand.

"Flame," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Ad

Bill Apter talked about Dragon Lee getting unmasked on WWE RAW

During a recent edition of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge, Bill Apter noted that the broadcasters weren't shocked when Dragon Lee was unmasked on WWE RAW.

Apter also revealed that several people who follow the luchador tradition in Mexico were unhappy with WWE making fun of their "religion" with Chad Gable seemingly playing the El Grande Americano character.

Ad
"Also, when Dragon Lee was unmasked, they just let him lie there. The broadcasters were not as outraged as people would have been back in the WCW days, 'Oh my god, this is a tradition in Mexico.' They built it up very, very well. But from what I understand, as I said, the traditional old school luchadors and the fans that follow that tradition like a religion in Mexico were very upset," Apter said.
Ad

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team plans for El Grande Americano's storyline in the future.

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी