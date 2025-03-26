WWE facing massive heat over ongoing storyline (Exclusive)

WWE seemingly kicked off a new angle on RAW this week with the 'debut' of El Grande Americano. The masked Luchador replaced Chad Gable in his scheduled match against Dragon Lee. Americano ended up defeating Rey Mysterio's protege after unmasking him on live television.

During the latest episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter provided some backstage scoop on the reaction to the WWE vignette featuring El Grande Americano.

The veteran journalist said he was informed that the lucha community in Mexico wasn't particularly thrilled by WWE's storyline despite the match receiving heavy praise backstage.

"They may have shown praise backstage, but the Lucha community in Mexico is PO'd... I spoke to two people. If you really think that making what they called a mockery of true Luchadors, you know, that's like a religion in Mexico. It's not like, you know, like a funny thing, it's like a religion. It's like mocking their religion."

He continued:

"Also, when Dragon Lee was unmasked, they just let him lie there. The broadcasters were not as outraged as people would have been back in the WCW days, 'Oh my god, This is a tradition in Mexico.' They built it up very, very well. But from what I understand, as I said, the traditional old school luchadors and the fans that follow that tradition like a religion in Mexico were very upset," Apter said.

Apter said that even though he loved it, he was never a fan of Luchadors losing their masks. The Hall of Famer journalist mentioned the infamous angle where Rey Mysterio was forced to unmask in WCW for the sake of a storyline.

"I loved it. I thought it was cool. But I don't remember the last time other than Rey Mysterio Jr. losing his mask, which I never liked. I don't remember a time that people weren't against this thing." [From 07:08 onwards]

El Grande Americano defeated Dragon Lee in his apparent first match on WWE RAW. Fans will have to wait to see what more Triple H has in store for this storyline on the road to WrestleMania 41.

