WWE's newest masked superstar finally gets a name

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and the LWO have been tormented by a masked assailant on recent episodes of WWE RAW. Today, we finally learned the name of this mystery superstar.

Ad

Fans were introduced to El Grande Americano with a video package comparing him to greats like the Guerrero Family, Blue Demon, and Mil Mascaras. The vignette let it be known that he was a legendary luchador from the Gulf of America, a name that will surely aggravate some fans.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

LWO's Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee were in GM Adam Pearce's office when this video played, with the two stars quite upset about the whole thing. Dragon Lee was supposed to face Chad Gable today.

Unfortunately, the former Olympian was unable to compete tonight and presented a doctor's note to GM Adam Pearce. Thankfully, Gable had an idea for a replacement... El Grande Americano!!

Who is WWE's newest luchador, El Grande Americano?

While the majority of fans and the WWE locker room believe Chad Gable to be the man behind the mask, we can't say for certain that's the case. A few weeks back, Gable and El Grande Americano were seen at the same place as the luchador was escorted out of Madison Square Garden following an attack on the LWO.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As far as the "legendary" El Grande Americano, the vignette that aired on today's episode of RAW gave us some details. El Grande Americano was apparently raised to be the "ultimate luchador" and the vignette claims that he was the face of lucha libre for decades. Allegedly, he was blackballed from the industry by his enemies but has finally returned to the sport he loves.

Now that he's "back," he's set his sights on the LWO. The fans will know more about this star tonight when he enters the ring for his match on WWE RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE