3 WWE Superstars who could be the masked luchador on RAW

A peculiar masked luchador pounced on Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee on WWE RAW this past week. The mysterious figure donned an "American Made" mask, indicating a potential allegiance to the mid-card faction.

His identity wasn't revealed or confirmed, but the commentators had their explanations. Corey Graves referred to him as a "multicultural luchador," whereas Michael Cole was pretty sure about the identity of the "goofy luchador."

Triple H is running an intriguing angle here, and we'll attempt to provide an answer to the identity of the masked luchador who attacked Mysterio and Lee on WWE RAW in Spain.

#3. Chad Gable is the WWE Superstar behind the mask

Michael Cole was adamant that Chad Gable was behind the mask. The "American Made" mask was a massive tease. Furthermore, the German Suplexes were delivered to perfection, an act Gable has excelled at over the years.

More importantly, Gable was nowhere to be seen during American Made's tag team match against Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee. It is intriguing to note that Gable has denied involvement or knowledge of the luchador's identity.

However, Gable is undoubtedly the American-made luchador. He has had his problems with the LWO, and pulling such shenanigans has given him an undue advantage.

#2. Dominik Mysterio misses no opportunities to humiliate his father

Before fans point their fingers at Chad Gable, they may want to take a closer look at Dominik Mysterio. "Dirty Dom" has missed no opportunities to insult, humiliate, and attack his legendary father, and this could be another ploy.

Dom has defeated his father in the past and knows how to get under the WWE Hall of Famer's skin. Hence, the Judgment Day member could be guilty of the crimes committed by The American Made Luchador.

Furthermore, the former NXT North American Champion has advocated for bringing a new member into The Judgment Day, much to Finn Balor's disapproval. He could've brokered a deal with Chad Gable and American Made to join forces.

In exchange for their services, Dom could take out the LWO as The American Made Luchador. Naturally, this alliance would exclude Finn Balor.

#1. Andrade

Following a failed United States Championship pursuit, Andrade has struggled on SmackDown. El Idolo struggles for TV time and has lost much momentum. For a man of his talent and charisma, he could do so much more.

His frustration could have led him to take drastic measures. Andrade could have potentially aligned with Chad Gable as the American Made luchador. After all, he does possess the skill set, heritage, and talent to pull off the same moves that the masked figure performed on WWE RAW.

Gable could use a talented hand like Andrade. The 39-year-old veteran is excellent on the mic and makes everyone around him look good. Thus, El Idolo could excel under his guidance.

