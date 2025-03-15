Identity of masked man who attacked Rey Mysterio on RAW seemingly confirmed

A masked man attacked Rey Mysterio on RAW this week. His identity has now been potentially confirmed.

Ad

After suffering losses to Dragon Lee and Penta, Chad Gable informed American Made that he was going away for a while to deal with his lucha libre problem on the February 3 episode of RAW. During his absence, there was a video package which showed Gable meeting up with a mysterious luchador to learn the ways of lucha libre.

This week on RAW, when LWO were in a match against The New Day, a masked individual attacked Rey Mysterio from behind before security escorted him away. Many people believed that it was Chad Gable under the mask. When Cathy Kelley confronted him about the attack, Gable claimed it was not him, and it was made to seem that the masked man was a separate entity. However, his identity may have just been revealed.

Ad

Trending

WWE just filed a trademark for the ring name "Grande Americano." While it is not yet confirmed if Chad Gable will be behind the mask, the name suggests that he could be affiliated with American Made.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Ad

The New Day mocked Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee after RAW win

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have tapped into their heel side ever since they turned their back on Big E. They have proven they don't care about the fans' or their colleagues and are willing to do anything to get the win.

After winning on RAW this week, Kofi took to social media to share screenshots of multiple polls in which fans voted that LWO would win. He reminded the fans that they are often wrong.

Ad

"I sure can’t relate, but being wrong so often has gotta s*ck for you people," he wrote.

Check out his post here:

It will be interesting to see what happens next to the masked person who attacked Rey Mysterio on RAW this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback