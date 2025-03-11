Kofi Kingston mocks WWE fans following major RAW win

Kofi Kingston has shared a social media post to mock the WWE Universe following RAW. The 43-year-old scored a massive win on the red brand's show.

The New Day has been feuding with the LWO after Rey Mysterio banned Kofi and Xavier Woods from the locker room. Last night, The New Day wrestled The Master of 619 and his stablemate, Dragon Lee, in a Tornado Tag Team Match. A mysterious luchador showed up to cost the masked men the contest.

Earlier today, Kofi Kingston took to his Instagram account to share a collage of multiple polls predicting Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee's win over The New Day. The former Intercontinental Champion took a dig at the WWE Universe for voting LWO, noting that fans are often wrong.

"I sure can’t relate, but being wrong so often has gotta s*ck for you people," he wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Wrestling veteran suggests WWE should have booked Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods' heel turn differently

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods' former teammate Big E returned to weekly programming in December 2024 to celebrate The New Day's 10th anniversary on RAW. However, the former WWE Champion was nearly brought to tears as Kofi and Woods mocked his injury before asking him to leave the arena. The 39-year-old has not confronted his former teammates since.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo suggested a different path that the creative team could have taken while booking the duo's heel turn. The former WWE head writer proposed that some other star could have stood against Kofi and Woods in Big E's defense.

"Big E broke a neck, can't work, all that stuff. You mean to tell me they couldn't come up with a storyline where somebody came to Big E's defense? Maybe he can't kick your b*tt, but I can. That's where I would have started because that's real life. You're going to bury this guy. He can't do anything physically, but if I'm a buddy of his and I'm watching in the back, we're going to have an issue now. Bro, they didn't even do that!" he said. [From 40:50 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have quickly transformed into one of the most hated tag teams in the division. It will be interesting to witness the plans the company has in store for the multi-time tag team champions.

