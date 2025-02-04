Big E should have been helped by a WWE star against The New Day, says veteran: "He can't kick your butt, but I can" (Exclusive)

The New Day storyline has undergone some unexpected WWE twists, and it all began with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston turning their backs on Big E. Vince Russo feels WWE missed a golden opportunity by not having a WWE star defend the former world champion.

Woods and Kingston's heel turns were facilitated by their snubbing of Big E during New Day's 10th-anniversary celebrations. Since then, the duo have been amongst the most hated on the roster, while Big E continues to be involved with WWE as an analyst.

Vince Russo opined that the New Day has just become another heel team with no real story to take their current act to the next level. Russo, a former WWE head writer, stated that the promotion could have had a superstar come out to support Big E weeks ago.

Trending

The powerhouse can't wrestle due to a neck injury, but another talent could have stepped up to Xavier and Kofi. Russo explained on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, as you can view below:

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

"Big E broke a neck, can't work, all that stuff. You mean to tell me they couldn't come up with a storyline where somebody came to Big E's defense? Maybe he can't kick your butt, but I can. That's where I would have started because that's real life. You're going to bury this guy. He can't do anything physically but if I'm a buddy of his and I'm watching in the back, we're going to have an issue now. Bro, they didn't even do that." [40:50 onwards]

Vince Russo stressed that every angle in wrestling needed basic logic, and involving another name in the New Day saga would have opened the door to multiple exciting possibilities.

Russo was dejected that WWE had seemingly fumbled what could have been a more intense story:

"Everything has to come off of logic and that would have been a logical thing. We would have had a story. New Day could have harassed his family, they could have knocked at his home and embarrassed his wife and kids. There is so much they could have done. What are they now? Now they're a heel tag team, okay." [41:33 - 41:53]

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are getting a lot of heat these days, and it would be intriguing to track Big E's status and see whether he once again tries to talk some sense into the heads of his former partners.

Please credit Legion of RAW and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback