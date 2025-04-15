"It's gonna happen" – Kurt Angle makes huge John Cena prediction (Exclusive)

John Cena stunned fans by turning heel for the first time in two decades at WWE Elimination Chamber on March 1. Kurt Angle, one of the 16-time world champion's greatest rivals, recently shared his thoughts on how the storyline could play out.

Ad

Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match before unexpectedly attacking his WrestleMania 41 opponent Cody Rhodes. The 47-year-old also joined forces with The Rock and rapper Travis Scott, cementing his status as a bad guy. Since then, he has blamed WWE's "toxic" fans for bullying him throughout his career.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Angle praised Cena's storyline. He also predicted that the Hollywood star will turn babyface again before retiring at the end of 2025.

Ad

Trending

"It was brilliant," Angle said. "John has been out of the mix for a while, and I know he's doing his retirement tour and it's gonna be about a year, so he's got a lot of time to do it. So, I think that him turning heel was a great idea because now the fans can cheer him on as he eventually makes his way back to babyface. It's gonna happen." [1:11 – 1:38]

Ad

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Kurt Angle reveal a rumor he heard about the name of John Cena's final WWE premium live event.

Why Kurt Angle thinks John Cena will turn babyface in WWE

In 2002, John Cena debuted on WWE's main roster as a good guy in a memorable match against Kurt Angle. By the end of the year, the then-rookie had turned heel after almost losing his job due to the crowd's underwhelming reactions to his babyface persona. He became a fan favorite again in the mid-2000s after winning the audience over with his entertaining work as a heel.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Based on past WWE babyface turns, Angle thinks Cena's popularity will increase further if he embraces fans again during his final year as an in-ring competitor:

"When you turn heel and then you turn back baby, you can become even bigger, so I think that's what they were thinking with John was, 'Let's make him bigger than he was before,' which is really hard to do, but eventually it's gonna happen and I think it's a brilliant idea." [1:44 – 2:02]

Ad

On April 20, Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event on the second night of WrestleMania 41.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More