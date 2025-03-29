Stone Cold Steve Austin’s WWE status for WrestleMania 41 may have been revealed

Stone Cold Steve Austin is highly anticipated to show up at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas this year. Even though the WWE legend has been tight-lipped about his appearance at 'Mania this year, the cards are all set for his mega return.

Ad

On top of that, WWE has also announced Steve Austin's return before The Show of Shows.

Stone Cold Steve Austin will show up at the Hall of Fame 2025 ceremony

This year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on April 18 at Fontainebleau in Las Vegas. At the event, Austin's iconic Submission Match against Bret 'Hit Man' Hart at WrestleMania 13 will be inducted into the newly introduced "Immortal Moment" to the Hall of Fame.

Ad

Trending

Although WWE hasn't revealed what parameters and criteria were observed for induction into this award category, it appears that some historic matches and iconic moments will likely fall into this category.

Steve Austin and Bret Hart will attend to accept the award, which is a huge indication that Austin could be involved in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently said he'll be in town during WWE WrestleMania 41

The Texas Rattlesnake recently revealed that he will be in Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41 but didn't reveal anything about his comeback.

Since Austin resides in Nevada, the rumors of his show up at WWE WrestleMania 41 are extremely strong. The Hall of Famer is also scheduled to appear at WWE World ahead of The Show of Shows.

Ad

"Well, I have some appearances. I will be in town. I haven't talked to WWE or anything like that, but you know I'll be around," Austin said while speaking on unlikely with Adrian Hernandez. [From 19:50 to 19:59]

Ad

It was also reported that Austin had talks with WWE last year for a possible return at WrestleMania 40, but the deal couldn't be finalized. It was rumored that the two sides couldn't reach a monetary deal, and the talks fell. The Undertaker was later reported to have been roped in by the company for a cameo at 'Mania.

Stone Cold is anticipated to have a historic face-off with The Rock at WrestleMania 41

The Rock's rivalry with Steve Austin in WWE is well-known. The two have squared off against each other at three WrestleMania contests, with Austin coming out as a winner in two clashes. However, their last battle at WrestleMania 19 was won by The Final Boss.

The fans are now waiting for their face-off after nearly 22 years. Austin has also teased coming to Cody Rhodes' aid to help him against John Cena and The Rock. It will be interesting to see if the 59-year-old WWE legend will be able to stall Cena's 17th World Title victory over Rhodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback