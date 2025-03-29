Former WWE champion sends 2-word message after major Stone Cold Steve Austin announcement

A popular former WWE champion recently took to social media to send a two-word message after the company made a major announcement related to Stone Cold Steve Austin. The former champion in question is Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder).

WrestleMania 41 is only a few weeks away, scheduled for April 19 and 20. Just like every year, fans expect several legends to show up during the 'Mania weekend. One of the biggest names that people want to see at the spectacle each year is none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin. Many believe the legend could return to TV this year to possibly help Cody Rhodes against heel John Cena, who has backup from The Rock.

WWE recently announced a completely new Hall of Fame induction, which will honor Steve Austin's iconic WrestleMania 13 bout against Bret "The Hitman" Hart as an 'Immortal Moment.' The company also announced that The Texas Rattlesnake and The Hitman will be in attendance when their classic match is inducted into the Hall of Fame just before the start of WrestleMania weekend on April 18.

This post caught former Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona's attention and he left a comment on it. The former Zack Ryder sent a two-word message, calling Austin and Hart's match a classic.

"Legit classic," he wrote.

Screenshot of Matt Cardona's comment [Image credit: WWE's Instagram]

Triple H sent a message after Stone Cold Steve Austin's WWE Hall of Fame announcement

Triple H recently took to X to react to Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart's WrestleMania 13 match going into the Hall of Fame as an Immortal Moment. The Game wrote that it was one of the greatest matches in history, before congratulating the two legends.

"The first Immortal Moment to be inducted into the @WWE Hall of Fame, what is considered one of the greatest matches in the history of this company. 28 years later and still as good as it was live. Congratulations @BretHart & @steveaustinBSR."

It remains to be seen if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 41.

