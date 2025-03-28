WWE makes landscape-changing Hall of Fame announcement

The WWE Hall of Fame has forever changed (Credit: WWE.com)
The WWE Hall of Fame has forever changed (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE made a massive announcement during SmackDown today, adding a completely different kind of section to its Hall of Fame.

We're weeks out from WrestleMania 41 now. Over the past few months, we've seen Triple H, Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, and the Natural Disasters announced as the 2025 Hall of Fame inductees. Now, it seems that the promotion has added a new tradition to the annual event.

As first revealed on SmackDown ahead of a tag match featuring the Secret Hervice, we were told by Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett that the Hall of Fame will now be inducting matches. Dubbed an "Immortal Moment", the first match inducted into the Hall of Fame will be Brett Hart vs Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13.

The iconic match is seen by fans and critics alike as a defining moment for The Rattlesnake. Hart and Austin pulled off a double-turn, with The Hitman entering as a face and leaving as a heel, and vice versa for Austin. It's considered one of the greatest matches in WWE history, and we'll now see it immortalized in the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony on April 18th, right after the go-home episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania weekend begins.

